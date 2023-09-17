APSU Women’s Golf plays in Hoover Invitational beginning Monday

Clarksville, TN – After a runner-up finish in its first outing of the season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is back in action at UAB’s Hoover Invitational, Monday and Tuesday, at Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference foes Jacksonville, North Alabama, Stetson, and Queens at the par-72, 6,101-yard course. Samford, Tennessee Tech, Troy, and UAB round out the nine-team, 59-player field.

After leading the Governors with a ninth-place finish last week, Erica Scutt is first off the tee at the Hoover Invitational. Scutt shot a one-over 217 in the season-opening tournament, including a second-round 66, which was tied for the second-best 18-hole score in Austin Peay history.

Kaley Campbell is next in line for the Governors after finishing in 16th with a score of three over 219 last time out. Maggie Glass, who shot an even-par 72 in the third round at the Payne Stewart Memorial en route to a 17th-place finish with a score of four-over 220, is third off the tee for Austin Peay this week.

After making her collegiate debut last week, Jillian Breedlove is next up for APSU at the Hoover Invitational. Breedlove finished in 42nd with a score of 229 at last week’s season opener.

Rounding out the lineup for head coach Jessica Combs, Kady Foshaug looks to build on a 51st-place finish with a score of 231 at the Payne Stewart Memorial last week.

Abby Hirtzel and Autumn Spencer will also compete as individuals for Austin Peay State University at the Hoover Invitational. Hirtzel will be making her collegiate debut while Spencer will make her third appearance for the Governors after posting an 80.83 stroke average as a freshman last season.

APSU will be paired with Stetson and UAB for the first two rounds of the Hoover Invitational, which begins with a shotgun start on Monday. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.