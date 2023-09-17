Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 17th – 21st, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Enjoy pleasant weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County this week as it will be mostly sunny with a slight breeze and temperatures in the mid-80s and upper 70s.

Get ready for a serene night under mostly clear skies, with temperatures dropping to around 53°F. A gentle northwest wind at about 5 mph will keep things calm.

Embrace the day on Monday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 77°F. A light north-northwest breeze at around 5 mph will accompany you through the day.

After 2:00am, expect some patchy fog to roll in Monday night, but don’t worry, it won’t obscure the mostly clear night. Temperatures will hover around 53°F, and the north wind will transition to calm as evening sets in.

Rise and shine to a Tuesday morning with patchy fog before 7:00am. Then, bask in the sunshine with temperatures climbing to about 81°F. A gentle southeast wind, starting calm and becoming around 5 mph in the morning, will provide a pleasant breeze.

As night falls Tuesday, the sky will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will dip to approximately 56°F. An east-southeast wind, moving at around 5 mph, will keep you comfortable.

Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 84°F. A light south-southeast wind at around 5 mph will add a touch of freshness.

When Wednesday night arrives, you’ll have partly cloudy skies overhead, with temperatures around 61°F. An easy southeast wind at about 5 mph will ensure a pleasant evening.

Prepare for another day of mostly sunny conditions on Thursday, with temperatures reaching a high near 84°F. A gentle southeast wind at around 5 mph will accompany the sunshine.

Come Thursday night, the sky will be partly cloudy, with temperatures cooling to around 60°F. Enjoy the evening with a light southeast wind to keep you comfortable.