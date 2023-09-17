Clarksville Police Department reports Fatality Crash on I-24 Eastbound at Exit 11

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a two-vehicle crash at I-24 Eastbound near mile marker 11. The 911 call came in at approximately 5:49am and after officers arrived on the scene, they confirmed that there was one fatality.

I-24 Eastbound is completely shut down at MM11 and traffic is being diverted off the interstate and onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. (76 Connector).

The I-24E onramp is shut down as well and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.