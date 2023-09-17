Marsha Blackburn Report: Stopping China’s Weaponization Of Technology

Washington, D.C. – Communist China has long used social media to push propaganda in the United States.

This week, I discussed how Artificial Intelligence (AI) makes these campaigns more convincing in the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Commerce Committee.

We must ensure the U.S. beats Beijing in the AI race.

Weekly Rundown

Recent actions by the Joe Biden administration demonstrate a lack of regard for the lessons of history and the threat posed by the New Axis of Evil – Communist China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. The current situation demands a strong leader who seeks peace through strength, not appeasement at any cost. Read more here.

STEM education will play a vital role in keeping America competitive. This week I introduced a bill to modernize K-12 STEM education and give students the tools they need to apply their passion for math and science to American research, defense, and technology.

Welcoming Tennesseans to Washington, D.C., is always a highlight of my week. It was an honor to watch Chattanooga native Larry Taylor receive the Medal of Honor for acts of heroism during the Vietnam War. Meeting with the 134th Air Refueling Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard, I discussed how the Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force can support the Tennessee National Guard. And, of course, no week on Capitol Hill would be complete without Tennessee Tuesday. If you’re planning a trip to D.C., join us for coffee and great conversation.

Parents have the right to be involved in their children’s education. In Tennessee, we’re blessed to have excellent educators, but Biden’s Department of Education is intent on taking away a parent’s right to be involved in their child’s education. I made a simple point in the Senate Judiciary Committee: parents matter. Watch more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

