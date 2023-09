Clarksville, TN – Red River Republican Women of Clarksville-Montgomery County recently hosted a wine tasting and fundraiser that featured guest speaker Riley Gaines Barker, a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Kentucky.

Gaines Barker has become a spokesperson for conservative values after publicly taking a stand against the NCAA for allowing University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a transgender woman, to compete in women’s Division 1 events.

