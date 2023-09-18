APSU brings back Free Observatory nights starting this Saturday, September 23rd

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy has announced its first two free public observation nights for the fall semester—September 23rd and October 21st, 2023.

Doors will open at 7:00pm, and the event will begin at 7:30pm at the university’s observatory, housed at APSU’s Farm and Environmental Education Center, 1991 Pickens Road.

Each event will feature the university’s 20-inch Ritchey-Chretien telescope, which has the same optical design as NASA’s Hubble Telescope. Professors and students also will be eager to help visitors scan and learn about the night sky.

[470cneter]

In case of inclement weather or excessive cloud cover, professors will lead indoor educational activities.

This event is open to the public; anyone wanting to attend free observation events must sign up at the event registration page. Each observation will be limited to 30 attendees, although those wishing to sign up for an observation who are unable to do so will be wait-listed and given priority for future observations. Please dress warmly as temperatures could drop during the event.

Future public observation nights will be announced at a later date.