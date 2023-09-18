APSU Women’s Golf leads at Hoover Invitational by 10 Strokes

Hoover, AL – With four Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golfers in the top eight, the Governors lead at UAB’s Hoover Invitational after shooting a three-over 291 in the first round and a 12-over 300 in the second round Monday, at Hoover Country Club.

With an aggregate score of 591, Austin Peay State University leads Jacksonville by 10 shots and holds a 14-stroke lead over third-place UAB. Samford is in fourth place with a score of 610, and Troy rounds out the top five with a score of 610. The Governors lead the tournament in par-three scoring (+2), par-four scoring (+23), pars (106), and birdies (28).

Erica Scutt fired a one-under 71 in the first round and a two-over 74 in the second round to lead APSU at the par-72, 6,101-yard course. Scutt is in third place with a two-round score of 145; she is six shots behind Samford’s Gabi Nicastro and one stroke behind Troy’s Alyssa Mercado. Scutt is second in the field in par-four scoring (-1) and fifth in birdies (six).

With a pair of two-over 74s, Maggie Glass is tied for sixth with a score of 148 through 36 holes. Glass picked up four spots on the field in the second round and is just one shot behind UAB’s Brooke Wagner and Jacksonville’s Ivete Rodrigues, who are tied for fourth place. Glass leads the tournament in par-five scoring (-3) and ranks fourth in birdies (seven).

Kady Foshaug and Jillian Breedlove both fired a one-over 73 in the first round before shooting four-over 76 in the second round. Foshaug and Breedlove are tied for eighth in the tournament with aggregate scores of 149. Foshaug ranks fifth in the tournament in par-four scoring (-5) and is tied for fourth in pars made (24). Breedlove is tied for the tournament lead in par-three scoring at one-under par.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Kaley Campbell shot a two-over 74 in the first round before carding an 82 in the second round. Campbell is in 24th place with a score of 156 and is tied for the tournament lead in par-three scoring at one-under par.

Playing as an individual, Autumn Spencer is tied for 30th with a score of 158 after shooting a five-over 77 in the first round and an 81 in the second round. Spencer carded three birdies during her first 18 holes.

Abby Hirtzel also made her collegiate debut while playing as an individual, shooting a 79 in the first round and an 81 in the second round. Hirtzel, who carded four birdies in her debut, is tied for 37th with a two-round score of 160.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Stetson and UAB for the second round of the Hoover Invitational, which begins on Tuesday at 8:30am with a shotgun start. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.