Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for September 18th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 18th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Buckaroo is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, up to date on vaccinations, and will be neutered before heading to his new forever home. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Cher Rose is an adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted and litter-trained. She is spayed, so she can go home with her new family the same day.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Koopa is a female Domestic shorthair kitty. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, good with other kittens, and has been around children and calm dogs. She is a cuddle bug and loves all the attention! She loves to get the zoomies, race around and play and then settles down nicely with you.

Koopa can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue; for an application and more information, please message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Molly is a female Domestic shorthair kitten. She is playful, curious and friendly. Molly is fully vetted, litter-trained, and spayed. Molly was raised with a dog and does well with dogs but can get a bit over excited so she will do better with older children and adults. She is dewormed, FELV/FIV neg., and on flea medications.

Molly can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212, text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue.

Pepper is a super sweet 6-year-old female Australian Cattle Dog. She is fully vetted, on HW prevention, and spayed. She loves to play ball and absolutely loves to be around people. Cattle Dogs love to have a job or purpose, so they’d do great at Agility, Fly Ball, Dock diving, and even Barn Hunts. They are very smart and love to be challenged. This wonderful girl deserves her own family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a sweet, younger female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She has been fully vetted, spayed, house-trained, and good with children. She prefers to be the only pet in the home. Jupiter has been treated for HW, which the rescue will continue with until she is cleared.

This cute girl does have some specific needs due to her allergies. She will need a special diet for allergies and consistent vet visits to control the allergies. She has so much love to offer and deserves her own family who will continue to commit to her health and well-being and shower her with attention!

Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Dash is a 2-year-old male German Shepherd. He is very playful, smart, and friendly. Dash is fully vetted, neutered, crate trained, microchipped, and good with other dogs and children. He is a big, strong boy and will need an adopter who is very knowledgeable about this breed and willing to commit and continue Dash’s ongoing training with a nonaversive trainer.

You can find Dash and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and on FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Apollo is a very handsome 3-4-year-old male Shepherd (possible mix). He is fully vetted, neutered, current rabies shots, and is on HW and flea and tick prevention. He is great with people, loves to play ball, and is very selective with other dogs. He does seem to do fine with cats. He would love hikes, trips to the lake or beach, and plenty of toys! He will be a great exercise buddy!

Set up a meet and greet! If you are looking for that special new family member and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Coco is a 6-year-old female long-haired gal. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter-trained. Coco is very affectionate and will seek out attention. She does like chatting as well. She’ll let you know when she wants attention. Coco enjoys plenty of toys and has been introduced to other young cats and different size dogs. She is fine as long as they are calm. This sweet girl deserves her own loving family.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Scruff is a young male Airedale/Fox Terrier mix puppy. He is friendly, affectionate, funny, athletic, and very playful. He is fully vetted and will be neutered by adoption time. He does well around children and other dogs but is unknown about cats.

Scruff was found alone and wandering as a stray, and since being in rescue, he is getting healthy and going through training on his house manners and other social skills. Scruff would thrive in a home where his new family will be very patient and continue working on his skills and building his confidence. This sweet boy has so much to offer and will be a wonderful addition to your family!



If you would like to be part of Scruff’s world and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Maggie Mae is a one-year-old female Boxer mix. Maggie’s lucky day was when she was pulled from the shelter and welcomed into rescue, where she has a better chance at finding her forever family, and she is doing very well! Maggie is very playful, affectionate, loyal, and smart.

She is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed, and on HW and flea/tick prevention. Maggie is quite calm and very sweet and has done well around children and other dogs. Her adoption fees come with a free training evaluation @ Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about Maggie Mae you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/maggie-mae or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Thane is a 2-year-old male Basset Hound/Pittie mix. This entertaining guy has the shorter Bassett style legs, Pittie head and weighs 55 pounds. He loves to play! He will be better suited for children at least 10 years old or older. Thane is fully vetted, neutered, crate trained and loves to snuggle!

He prefers to be the ONLY pet in the home, having all the attention for himself. He loves to play ball, but hates walks and actually plays “fainting goat” if someone approaches him on a walk! He just lays there until they are gone! He is quite the personality and would thrive in a home where he is the star, totally showered with love and attention.



He also tolerates wearing costumes and loves dressing up just in time for Halloween! A family with a lot of patience and willingness to keep working/training with Thane, and bringing out the best in him would be wonderful!



If you are looking for a great addition to your family and want more information on Thane and an application, please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com