Debbie Robbins to perform at Hopkinsville Community College on September 26th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College will host vocal artist Debbie Robbins on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023, at 12:00pm for a concert in HCC’s Riley Lecture Hall.

Robbins holds a degree in vocal performance from Belmont University in Nashville. An inspired and accomplished music professional, she has performed both Christian and secular concerts for churches, non-profit organizations, retreats, and symposia across the continental U.S. and abroad.

She has six solo independent albums, one featuring a duet with legendary songwriter, Grammy, and Dove Award Winning Artist Dottie Rambo.

U.S. Army Chaplains also contracted her through Christian Ministry, Operation Appreciation, performing hundreds of concerts, special music for chapel services, field events with troops, and officer’s retreats throughout Germany, Japan, Korea, Hawaii, and the U.S.

Robbins serves as a talent and interview coach for contestants competing in The Miss America Scholarship Organization, with nine of her clients having achieved state titles, including one Miss America in 2000.

Debbie is a published author with stories featured in: “Each One Teach One,” “But Lord, I Was Happy Shallow,” and as a contributor to “Wired That Way” (Classervices, Inc. & Regal Books). Debbie is honored to serve as Ms. Senior America 2023, encouraging women to “live their best lives” at any age.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile, Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). Each year, the college serves thousands of area residents as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing, and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is critical to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high-growth, high-wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu