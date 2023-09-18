Roxy Regional Theatre announces Planters Bank Presents… Halloween Movies for October

Clarksville, TN – As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to change color, get in the spirit of the Halloween season with the return of the Planters Bank Presents… film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Offering budget-friendly entertainment options at only $5.00 a ticket, the Roxy is screening a host of spooky – and sometimes silly – film favorites on Sunday afternoons in October, sponsored by Planters Bank:

October Movies

Ghostbusters

Sunday, October 8th at 2:00pm



After the members of a team of scientists (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis) lose their cushy positions at a university in New York City, they decide to become “ghostbusters” to wage a high-tech battle with the supernatural for money. After stumbling upon a gateway to another dimension, a doorway that will release evil upon the city, the Ghostbusters must now save New York from complete destruction. Sunday, October 8th at 2:00pmAfter the members of a team of scientists (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis) lose their cushy positions at a university in New York City, they decide to become “ghostbusters” to wage a high-tech battle with the supernatural for money. After stumbling upon a gateway to another dimension, a doorway that will release evil upon the city, the Ghostbusters must now save New York from complete destruction. Rating: PG

Running time: 107 minutes

Release year: 1984

Director: Ivan Reitman

Cast: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

The Cabin in the Woods

Sunday, October 15th at 2:00pm



Five friends (Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz and Jesse Williams) in a secluded cabin encounter unspeakable horror as they become the subjects of an arcane ritual that dates back to the beginning of time. Rating: R

Running time: 95 minutes

Release year: 2012

Director: Drew Goddard

Cast: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures Clue

Sunday, October 22nd at 2:00pm



Six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for a dinner party, but after their host is killed, they must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer as the bodies pile up. Was it Colonel Mustard in the study with a gun? Miss Scarlet in the billiard room with the rope? Or was it Wadsworth the butler? Meet all the notorious suspects and discover all their foul play things in this murderously funny movie based on the world-famous Clue board game. Rating: PG

Running time: 94 minutes

Release year: 1985

Director: Jonathan Lynn

Cast: Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Hocus Pocus

Sunday, October 29th at 2:00pm



Halloween night will never be the same after three 17th century witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy), hanged for their murderous crimes, are accidentally conjured up in present-day Salem, where they brew a hilarious cauldron of mischief and mayhem! Rating: PG

Running time: 95 minutes

Release year: 1993

Director: Kenny Ortega

Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.