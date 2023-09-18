Roxy Regional Theatre announces Planters Bank Presents… Halloween Movies for October

Clarksville, TN – As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to change color, get in the spirit of the Halloween season with the return of the Planters Bank Presents… film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre.
Offering budget-friendly entertainment options at only $5.00 a ticket, the Roxy is screening a host of spooky – and sometimes silly – film favorites on Sunday afternoons in October, sponsored by Planters Bank:
October Movies
Sunday, October 8th at 2:00pm
After the members of a team of scientists (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis) lose their cushy positions at a university in New York City, they decide to become “ghostbusters” to wage a high-tech battle with the supernatural for money. After stumbling upon a gateway to another dimension, a doorway that will release evil upon the city, the Ghostbusters must now save New York from complete destruction.
Rating: PG
Running time: 107 minutes
Release year: 1984
Director: Ivan Reitman
Cast: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson
Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures
The Cabin in the Woods
Sunday, October 15th at 2:00pm
Five friends (Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz and Jesse Williams) in a secluded cabin encounter unspeakable horror as they become the subjects of an arcane ritual that dates back to the beginning of time.
Rating: R
Running time: 95 minutes
Release year: 2012
Director: Drew Goddard
Cast: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams
Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures
Clue
Sunday, October 22nd at 2:00pm
Six guests are anonymously invited to a strange mansion for a dinner party, but after their host is killed, they must cooperate with the staff to identify the murderer as the bodies pile up. Was it Colonel Mustard in the study with a gun? Miss Scarlet in the billiard room with the rope? Or was it Wadsworth the butler? Meet all the notorious suspects and discover all their foul play things in this murderously funny movie based on the world-famous Clue board game.
Rating: PG
Running time: 94 minutes
Release year: 1985
Director: Jonathan Lynn
Cast: Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean
Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures
Hocus Pocus
Sunday, October 29th at 2:00pm
Halloween night will never be the same after three 17th century witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy), hanged for their murderous crimes, are accidentally conjured up in present-day Salem, where they brew a hilarious cauldron of mischief and mayhem!
Rating: PG
Running time: 95 minutes
Release year: 1993
Director: Kenny Ortega
Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch
Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures
Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.
About the Roxy Regional Theatre
The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.
For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.