American Red Cross seeks Volunteers to support disaster response in Tennessee River Chapter

Clarksville, TN – Volunteers in the Tennessee River Chapter for the American Red Cross responded to many historic disasters both locally and throughout the nation in the last twelve months. In back-to-back disasters, these dedicated volunteers have served communities dealing with floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires.

Severe weather is part of a worsening national trend in which the American Red Cross has responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago.

As rapidly intensifying weather-related events pose severe challenges to its humanitarian work and the people it serves, the Red Cross has announced an ambitious national plan to take urgent action. With more climate-driven disasters upending lives and devastating communities, the organization is racing to adapt its services and grow its disaster response capacity across the country.

In the Tennessee Region, this includes training volunteers on how to respond to disasters locally and across the country.

The Tennessee River Chapter of the American Red Cross responds to these disasters and many home fires weekly, sometimes daily. Volunteers make up about 90 percent of the American Red Cross workforce, helping to make it possible to provide immediate support to our neighbors in time of need.

The Red Cross is asking for help. Disaster Volunteers receive training to respond to the scene of home fires and other disasters. Volunteers provide emotional support, safe shelter, vital supplies, emergency assistance, and information to help families begin recovery. The Tennessee River Chapter is conducting a local volunteer recruitment and training for those looking to make a lasting impact for others.

Upcoming informational and training sessions:

September 19th: DCS Overview and Shelter Training from 10:00-1:00 at 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Shelter Fundamentals from 10:00-1:30 at 2201 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN

Shelter Fundamentals from 10:00-1:30 at 2201 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN September 26th: Supervising the Disaster Workforce from 9:00-4:00 at 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN

If you have questions about the need for volunteers or how the American Red Cross responds in your community, please contact Dolly Mast. Disaster Program Manager, contact information cell: 931.444.9839, or dolly.mast@redcross.org

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/Tennessee or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN.

The American Red Cross Tennessee Region serves all 95 counties in Tennessee, Crittenden County in Arkansas, and Desoto and Tunica counties in Mississippi. The Tennessee Region – part of a nationwide network of locally supported chapters – is comprised of the following eight Red Cross chapters: East Tennessee, Heart of Tennessee, Mid-South, Mid-West Tennessee, Nashville Area, Southeast Tennessee, Northeast Tennessee and Tennessee River.