APSU Women’s Golf wins Hoover Invitational

Hoover, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team used a third-round 298 to pick up its first win of the season and the eighth of the head coach Jessica Comb’s career at UAB’s Hoover Invitational on Monday, winning the tournament by 12 shots at the par-72, 6,101-yard Hoover Country Club.

With a three-round score of 890, Austin Peay State University beat UAB and Troy, who tied for second place, by a dozen shots. The Governors also beat fourth-place Samford by 17 shots and fifth-place Jacksonville by 22 strokes. Samford’s Gabi Nicastro won the tournament by eight shots after shooting a nine-under 207.

Maggie Glass used five birdies to pick up three spots on the leaderboard and lead the APSU Govs in the third round with a career-low two-under 70. Glass finished tied for third place with a 54-hole score of 218, both are the best marks of her collegiate career. Glass led the tournament in par-five scoring at eight-under par, and was tied for second in the field with a dozen birdies.

Erica Scutt used a two-over 74 in the final round to finish in fifth with a score of 219; it was her second straight top-10 finish to start the season. Scutt carded three birdies in the final round and finished the tournament tied for sixth with nine birdies; she also ranked third in the field in par-four scoring (+1) and fourth in par-five scoring (-3).

Jillian Breedlove posted the first top-10 of her collegiate career after shooting a five-over 77 in the final round to finish tied for ninth with a score of 226. Breedlove ranked second in the tournament in par-three, scoring at one-under par and her 36 pars were tied for the fourth-best total in the field.

Kady Foshaug posted her second-straight five-over 77 in the third round and finished tied for 13th with a score of 227. Foshaug recorded a pair of birdies in the final round and finished the tournament tied for fifth in par four scoring at four-over par.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Kaley Campbell shot a five-over 77 and finished tied for 26th with a score of 233. Campbell recorded just one birdie in the third round and finished the event tied for sixth in par-three scoring at one-over par.

Playing as an individual, Autumn Spencer carded her second straight 81 and closed the tournament in 41st with a score of 239. Abby Hirtzel also wrapped up her collegiate debut with a third-round 83. She finished tied for 47th with a score of 243.

As a team, Austin Peay State University led the tournament in par-three scoring (+9), par-four scoring (+36), and par-five scoring (-2). The APSU Govs also recorded a tournament-leading 39 birdies, ranking second in the field with 161 pars.

Austin Peay is back in action next week when it hosts the 23rd APSU Intercollegiate, Monday and Tuesday, at Clarksville Country Club in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Govs are looking to win their home tournament for the first time since 2015 when Jessica Cathey – now APSU head coach Jessica Combs – was the individual medalist.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.