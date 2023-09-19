Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf places Seventh at Grover Page Classic

Jackson, TN – After shooting a one-under 287 in the third round, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team picked up one spot on the leaderboard and finished UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic in seventh place Tuesday with an aggregate score of 867 at the par-72, 6,849-yard Jackson Country Club.

Austin Peay State University finished tied with New Orleans at three-over par, which was nine shots behind sixth-place Tennessee Tech and 13 strokes behind Belmont.

Austin Peay State University beat ninth-place Samford by two shots and were 12 strokes better than 10th-place Murray State. Missouri State’s Hampus Wijkstrom was the individual medalist after shooting a 14-under 202.

Reece Britt carded four birdies and led the Governors in the final round, shooting a two-under 70 to finish tied for 29th with a score of 218. In the third round, Logan Spurrier used two birdies and an eagle to fire a one-under 71. He was Austin Peay State University’s top finisher in 19th place with a score of 215.

Jakob Falk Schollert recorded four birdies and shot an even-par 72 in the third round. Falk Scholler finished the tournament tied for 41st with a score of 221. Seth Smith made two birdies and an eagle en route to a two-over 74 in the third round. He finished tied for 46th with a score of 222.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Daniel Love shot a three-over 75 and finished tied for 29th place with a score of 218.

Playing as an individual, Payne Elkins shot a five-over 77 in the final round and finished tied for 57th with a score of 223. Michael Long closed out his collegiate debut with a 79 and finished the tournament in 86th with a score of 234.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

After taking a week off, Austin Peay will host the APSU Intercollegiate on October 2nd at Clarksville Country Club in Clarksville, Tennesse.

For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.