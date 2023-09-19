Miracle Keys is Wanted by the Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Miracle Keys, who has a warrant for aggravated robbery and criminal impersonation.

The robbery occurred at a hotel on Kraft Street on September 15th, and her accomplice, 21-year-old Rendja Hill, has already been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information on the location of Miracle Keys is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.