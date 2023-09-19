Nashville Sounds score Two in the Ninth to take down Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 5-4

Nashville, TN – Entering the bottom of the ninth inning down a run, the Nashville Sounds (79-64, 39-30) continued their season of exciting wins at the friendly confines with a walk-off 5-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (69-76, 37-33) at First Horizon Park on Tuesday night.
Nashville entered the final inning ahead 3-2, but Clayton Andrews (5-0) gave up a two-run home run that flipped the score and gave Jacksonville a one-run lead. The Sounds fought back, with Abraham Toro drawing a walk and Patrick Dorrian smacking a single to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
After Chris Roller struck out for the second out, Brian Navarreto snuck a single down the left field line that scored Toro and Dorrian for Nashville’s 13th walk-off win of the season.
Navarreto was already the reason Nashville was in the ballgame in the first place. Down 2-0 in the fifth, he crushed his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot to left that tied things midway through. The Sounds took a one-run advantage in the seventh when Tyler Black’s triple was followed by Toro’s sacrifice fly.
In what was likely his final start of the season, Janson Junk delivered a quality start. The right-hander scattered nine hits across six two-run innings. He walked one while striking out four in the no-decision. The bullpen continued Junk’s success, with Darrell Thompson and Ethan Small contributing back-to-back scoreless innings heading into the ninth.
The night was also noteworthy, with the No. 2 prospect in baseball and the top prospect in the Brewers’ system making his Triple-A debut. Jackson Chourio finished 1-for-4, logging his first Triple-A hit, a double in the eighth inning. The 19-year-old put the ball in play in each of his four at-bats.
Julio Teheran (6-2, 5.30) makes another start on rehab assignment from Milwaukee tomorrow. Left-hander Devin Smeltzer (5-9, 6.43) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT at First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
- Brian Navarreto has delivered the game-winning hit in each of Nashville’s last two walk-off wins. He singled to score Tyler Black on September 9th vs. Memphis in an 8-7 triumph.
- Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 34 games with a walk in the ninth. It’s the longest on-base streak by a Sounds player this season and longest since Sal Frelick’s 41-game on-base streak last season. Toro is batting .348 (46-for-132) with 31 runs, 19 walks and a 1.031 OPS since the streak began on July 9th.
- Garrett Mitchell (0-for-4, 2 K) and Jesse Winker (1-for-3, 2B) each appeared on rehab assignment from Milwaukee. Mitchell played the entire game in center field, while Winker played eight innings at first base.
- Tyler Black extended his hitting streak to 10 games with the multi-hit night. Since the streak began on September 7th, the prospect is batting .410 (16-for-39) with six extra-base hits, nine RBI, seven walks and 11 runs.
