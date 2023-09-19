77.9 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Roxy Regional Theatre’s Backstage Costumes: Your Premier Downtown Halloween Destination in Clarksville

By News Staff
Backstage Costumes at the Roxy Regional Theatre is Clarksville's Downtown Halloween Headquarters
Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Downtown Halloween headquarters is now open!  Just in time for “spooky season,” Backstage Costumes has a new storefront upstairs in theotherspace of the Roxy Regional Theatre at 100 Franklin Street.

Backstage Costumes is a full-service costume shop with a varied inventory of rental costumes, costumes for purchase, accessories, stage makeup, and more.  The collection includes everything from superheroes to retro clothes, mascots, tuxedos, and over 1,000 sequined gowns.  

With a wide variety of costumes, masks, wigs, accessories, and more, Backstage Costumes can meet all of your Halloween needs.

The Backstage Costumes storefront is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday from 9:00am to 1:00pm. 

For costume rentals, please email costumes@roxyregionaltheatre.org or call 931.552.5589 to schedule an appointment.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. 

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

