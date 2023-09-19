Roxy Regional Theatre’s Backstage Costumes: Your Premier Downtown Halloween Destination in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Downtown Halloween headquarters is now open! Just in time for “spooky season,” Backstage Costumes has a new storefront upstairs in theotherspace of the Roxy Regional Theatre at 100 Franklin Street. – Clarksville’s Downtown Halloween headquarters is now open! Just in time for “spooky season,” Backstage Costumes has a new storefront upstairs in theotherspace of the Roxy Regional Theatre at 100 Franklin Street.

Backstage Costumes is a full-service costume shop with a varied inventory of rental costumes, costumes for purchase, accessories, stage makeup, and more. The collection includes everything from superheroes to retro clothes, mascots, tuxedos, and over 1,000 sequined gowns.

With a wide variety of costumes, masks, wigs, accessories, and more, Backstage Costumes can meet all of your Halloween needs.

The Backstage Costumes storefront is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

For costume rentals, please email costumes@roxyregionaltheatre.org or call 931.552.5589 to schedule an appointment.

Photos

