Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on Cleveland Browns, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1)

Sunday, September 24th, 2023 | 1:00pm ET/Noon CT

Cleveland, OH | Cleveland Browns Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (1-1) travel to Cleveland this week to face the Browns (1-1). The game will be played on Sunday, September 24th, with a kickoff scheduled for 1:00pm EDT/noon CT.

The two clubs last played in 2020, when the Browns visited Nissan Stadium and departed with a 41-35 victory. It broke Tennessee’s three-game winning streak in the series, including Titans victories in the last two clashes in Cleveland (2017 and 2019).

The contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes, analyst Adam Archuleta and reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Tennessee Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans won last week’s home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in dramatic fashion. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill accounted for two total touchdowns, and Nick Folk’s 41-yard field goal in overtime provided the margin in a 27-24 victory.

Tannehill established a single-game career high with an 83.3 completion percentage (minimum 20 attempts), completing 20 of 24 passes for 246 yards. His afternoon included a 70-yard pass to Treylon Burks, a four-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and a 12-yard rushing touchdown. In leading the team to the game’s final score in overtime, he was credited with his 27th career game-winning drive, including the regular season and postseason.

Titans running back Derrick Henry led the offense with 95 scrimmage yards, including a team-high 80 rushing yards. He scored on a one-yard carry, which was the 79th rushing touchdown of his career. His next rushing touchdown can make him the seventh NFL player in the Super Bowl era (1966–present) to reach 8,000 rushing yards and 80 rushing touchdowns within his first eight seasons. With 8,478 career rushing yards, he requires only 97 more to eclipse Earl Campbell’s career total (8,574) for second place on the team’s all-time rushing list behind only Eddie George (10,009).

Meanwhile, the Titans defense tallied three sacks and limited the Chargers to only two third-down conversions on 14 attempts (14.3 percent). The Chargers managed only 61 rushing yards against the Titans, giving the defense an NFL-best active streak of eight consecutive games without allowing an opponent to reach 100 rushing yards, as well as the 18th consecutive game without yielding a 100-yard rushing performance to an individual player on the opposing team.

About the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3 in Week 1. In Week 2, they traveled to another AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, for Monday Night Football.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was traded to the Browns in 2022 after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Houston Texans. In his first year in Cleveland, Watson started six games and passed for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions. The three-time Pro Bowl selection was a rookie with the Texans in 2017, which was Mike Vrabel’s last season on the Houston staff before becoming the head coach of the Titans.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is in his fourth season with the Browns. He is looking to improve on last season’s 7-10 record, which was identical to the Titans’ finish. In 2020, Stefanski was named the 2020 AP NFL Coach of the Year after leading Cleveland to the postseason and a playoff victory in his first season with the club.