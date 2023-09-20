82.9 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department announces Seventeen Officers Graduate Police Academy at Walters State...
News

Clarksville Police Department announces Seventeen Officers Graduate Police Academy at Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy

News Staff
By News Staff
Front Row: Devin Graham, Joseph Turk, Dylan Johnson, Jordan Marress, Jordan Bunting, Samantha Mazula, Corey Reeves, Cole Carbaugh, and John Stover. Back Row: Marquez Clark, Aaron Horn, Troy Deforge, Brandon Wirtz. Zackary Gibbons, Austin Green, Terry Blackburn, and Shawn King.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On September 14th, 2023, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) had seventeen officers graduate from the nine-week Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy.

During their training at Walters State, several officers with CPD distinguished themselves and received honors for their achievements.

Officer Terry Blackburn was the Class President for Class 129 and the David Purkey Leadership Award recipient for having demonstrated outstanding leadership skills during the academy.

Officer Joseph Turk received the Academic Achievement Award. This award is given to the cadet with the highest grade point average throughout the academy. Twelve tests are administered during the academy, covering all aspects of their learning. Officer Joseph Turk had an overall GPA of above 98.74%.

Officer Shawn King received the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Award (TACP) for Outstanding Officer. This award is voted on by the academy instructors and is given to a cadet who works for a police department and has shown outstanding abilities in all areas of the academy.

(L to R) Terry Blackburn, Shawn King, Joseph Turk, Samantha Mazula, Jordan Marress, and Corey Reeves.
(L to R) Terry Blackburn, Shawn King, Joseph Turk, Samantha Mazula, Jordan Marress, and Corey Reeves.

Officer Corey Reeves received the Best Athlete Award. This award is presented to the cadet who has performed highly on all five physical tests given by the academy (1.5-mile run, 300m sprint, Max push-ups in 1 min, Max sit-ups in 1 min, and the Obstacle Course).

*Officer Corey Reeves set a new men’s academy record for doing 93 sit-ups in one minute. Officer Shawn King set a new men’s academy record by completing 122 push-ups in one minute, Officer Samantha Mazula set a new women’s record on the 300m sprint with a time of 50 seconds and Officer Jordan Marress tied the record for women’s sit-ups (70 in one minute).

The recently graduated officers will complete their post-academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTOs). The FTO program consists of three phases for a total of fourteen weeks. After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.

Previous article
Montgomery County Welcomes 2023-24 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online