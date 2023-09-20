Montgomery County Welcomes 2023-24 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government welcomes the 2023-2024 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders, a group of 34 high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors serving as unofficial county committee members.

Students participating in this year’s Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program, which began in late August, have the opportunity to attend committee meetings and gain an inside look at how their local government operates. During the sessions, students are recognized and encouraged to ask questions.

“As County Mayor, I am grateful to see students interested in learning about local government. When I met with them, they were engaged and curious about my role and the role the county plays in their community. They are eager to learn, and I love that,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

[470cneter]

County committees include the Airport Authority, Animal Control, Audit, Budget, E-911, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Protection, Jail and Juvenile, Parks, and School Liaison.

This year’s participants include Kendel Baynham with Rossview; Wyatt Bowling with Montgomery Central; Caleb Brinkley with Early Technical College/ Clarksville High; Gabriella Calub with Rossview; Abigail Chambers with Montgomery Central; Cade Cocke with Clarksville Christian; Cristian Contreras with West Creek; Trystne Coryell with Rossview; ; Justin Falls with Northeast; Emily Fernandez with Middle College; Abbey Grace Fleming with Clarksville High; Juan Garcia Fuentes with Northwest; Aiden Funches with Middle College; Anijah Hatten with Kirkwood; Wesley Irvin with Clarksville Christian; Victoria Kennedy with Clarksville Academy; Lindsay Lee with Rossview; April Maberry with Clarksville High; Ethan Martinez with Montgomery Central; Da’Nivea Mostella with Northwest; Savannah Oliver with Rossview; Aizedehinomwan Otamere with West Creek; Clarissa Pembleton with Clarksville Academy; Tristan Salinar with Middle College at Austin Peay State University; Abby Scoville with Clarksville Academy; Molly Scoville with Clarksville Academy; Taylor Shoup-Jines with ETC at TCAT; Jayla Smith with Clarksville Christian; Autumn Snyder with Kirkwood; Gabreanna Soberano with Middle College/ Kenwood; Tessa Streeter with Clarksville High; Allison Tamboia with Kirkwood; Addesyn Underwood with Rossview and Willie Wilson Jr., with Clarksville Academy.

Photo Gallery