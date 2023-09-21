Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis hosts APSU Fall Tournament

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team opens its fall campaign with the annual APSU Fall Tournament, Friday-Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts and Swan Lake Tennis Courts.

The Governors welcome Chattanooga, Southeast Missouri, Alabama-Birmingham, Murray State, and Cumberland for the three-day, round-robin event.

Austin Peay State University faced all but UAB during its 2023 spring season, going 3-1 in those matches, with its lone loss against this season’s tournament field being a 4-3 defeat to the Racers.

The APSU Govs return six players from last year’s team that went 16-7 and 6-2 in its inaugural Atlantic Sun Conference campaign, including Jana Leder, who was a First Team All-ASUN selection last spring after combining for 46 wins during the fall and spring seasons. She was the second Gov in program history to earn three straight First Team All-Conference honors.

Second-year head coach Maria Sorbello Morrison also returns a Third Team All-ASUN selection in Denise Torrealba, who won 13 doubles and 10 singles matches during the spring.

APSU’s lone returner entering the fall slate is Luca Bohlen from Berlin, Germany. A highly-touted recruit, Bohlen held a career-high German Women’s Tennis Ranking of 92 and an International Tennis Federation Pro Ranking of 1580 during her prep career.

This weekend’s tournament marks the sixth-straight fall season the Govs have opened with their home event. The APSU Govs claimed 20 victories during last season’s event, with 14 coming in singles play.

APSU Fall Tournament Schedule

Day One Schedule (2:30pm)

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga

Southeast Missouri vs. Alabama-Birmingham

Cumberland vs. Murray State (Swan Lake Tennis Courts)

Day Two Morning Schedule (9:30am)

Austin Peay vs. Alabama-Birmingham

Murray State vs. Chattanooga

Southeast Missouri vs. Cumberland (Swan Lake Tennis Courts)

Day Two Afternoon Schedule (2:30am)

Austin Peay vs. Southeast Missouri

Chattanooga vs. Cumberland (Doubles)

Murray State vs. Alabama-Birmingham (Doubles) (Swan Lake Tennis Courts)

Day Three Schedule (9:30am)

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga

Murray State vs. Alabama-Birmingham (Singles)

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri (Swan Lake Tennis Courts)

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

Following its home event, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team travels to the UCA Fall Tournament, September 29th-30th, in Conway, Arkansas.