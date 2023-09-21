Clarksville Police Department are looking for Runaway Juvenile Jy’mire Webb

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Jy’mire Webb. He was last seen on September 11th at his residence on Golden Eagle Way.

Jy’mire is 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Jy’mire’s parents believe that he might be in Nashville, where they are initially from.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.