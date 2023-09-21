Clarksville Police Department releases update to Shooting at Grand View Apartments

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim of the shooting that occurred on September 20th at 376 South Lancaster Road (Grand View Apartments) has died as a result of his injuries. The Clarksville Police Department will not be releasing the victim’s name until the next of kin notifications have been made.

At approximately 8:00pm, Clarksville Police Department officers responded to a shooting that had already occurred call at the Grand View Apartments. When they arrived on the scene, they found a male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was transported to Tennova Healthcare in critical condition.

The shooting occurred in the parking, and witnesses stated a dark-colored vehicle with dark-tinted windows left the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Green at 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.