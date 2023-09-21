TWRA to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on September 23rd

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will be celebrating 2023 National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023. On this special day, the rich tradition of fishing, hunting, and target shooting is observed to recognize the conservation efforts of sportsmen and women across the country.

Wildlife and fisheries conservation in Tennessee is primarily funded by the sales of hunting and fishing licenses, boating registrations, and a portion of the Real Estate Transfer Tax. In addition to license sales, TWRA also receives federal grant funding from excise taxes on the sale and manufacturing of certain outdoor recreation gear, firearms, ammunition, and fishing equipment.

National Hunting and Fishing Day was established by the U.S. Congress in 1972 to recognize hunters and anglers for their financial contributions to wildlife conservation. The event is celebrated in all 50 states annually on the fourth Saturday in September. In Tennessee, National Hunting and Fishing Day coincides with the start of the statewide fall archery season for deer and the fall archery season for turkey in selected counties. This year, it also is on the first day of autumn.

“We are grateful to have nearly one million licensed hunters, anglers, and boaters in the state of Tennessee who support wildlife conservation with their license purchases,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “These funds support conservation programs, habitat acquisitions, and outdoor recreational opportunities, and we invite all Tennesseans to go outdoors and experience our beautiful natural resources.”

One of the main goals of National Hunting and Fishing Day is to recruit new hunters and anglers by encouraging participation and increasing public awareness of the connection between hunting, angling, and conservation. TWRA also offers events and classes throughout the year to welcome new people to outdoor recreation. Visit the events page at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com for more information.