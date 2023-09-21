81.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 21, 2023
HomeArts/LeisureTWRA to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on September 23rd
Arts/Leisure

TWRA to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on September 23rd

News Staff
By News Staff
Fishing

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will be celebrating 2023 National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023. On this special day, the rich tradition of fishing, hunting, and target shooting is observed to recognize the conservation efforts of sportsmen and women across the country.

Wildlife and fisheries conservation in Tennessee is primarily funded by the sales of hunting and fishing licenses, boating registrations, and a portion of the Real Estate Transfer Tax. In addition to license sales, TWRA also receives federal grant funding from excise taxes on the sale and manufacturing of certain outdoor recreation gear, firearms, ammunition, and fishing equipment.

[470cneter]

National Hunting and Fishing Day was established by the U.S. Congress in 1972 to recognize hunters and anglers for their financial contributions to wildlife conservation. The event is celebrated in all 50 states annually on the fourth Saturday in September. In Tennessee, National Hunting and Fishing Day coincides with the start of the statewide fall archery season for deer and the fall archery season for turkey in selected counties. This year, it also is on the first day of autumn.

“We are grateful to have nearly one million licensed hunters, anglers, and boaters in the state of Tennessee who support wildlife conservation with their license purchases,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “These funds support conservation programs, habitat acquisitions, and outdoor recreational opportunities, and we invite all Tennesseans to go outdoors and experience our beautiful natural resources.”

One of the main goals of National Hunting and Fishing Day is to recruit new hunters and anglers by encouraging participation and increasing public awareness of the connection between hunting, angling, and conservation. TWRA also offers events and classes throughout the year to welcome new people to outdoor recreation. Visit the events page at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com for more information.

Previous article
APSU Volleyball faces North Alabama, Central Arkansas this weekend
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online