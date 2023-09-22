APSU Softball starts Fall Season at UT Martin

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team opens its fall schedule on the road versus Tennessee Martin on Sunday at Bettye Giles Field, as the Governors begin its 39th season of play. The game starts at 1:00pm.

This also marks the beginning of the sixth season under coach Kassie Stanfill, who enters with an overall career mark at Austin Peay State University of 128-97 – including a 27-24 mark in 2023, the APSU Govs first season as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Stanfill’s 2023-24 roster includes 17 returning letter-winners, including ASUN Conference Third-Team selection Kylie Campbell (Junior, 1B, Ninety Six, North Carolina), as well as six incoming freshmen to give the APSU Govs a 23-person roster.

Following their only road contest of the fall this Sunday, Austin Peay State University returns home on October 8th (1:00pm) for a doubleheader versus Belmont, followed by 10-inning home games versus Volunteer State on October 11th (4:00pm), and Mineral Area College on October 18th (2:00pm).

The APSU Govs close out their fall action with their annual Red & Black World Series (October 23rd-25th), with all three games scheduled to begin at 4:00pm each day.

Austin Peay State University kicks off its 39th regular season on February 9th, 2024, at the Alabama State Stinger Classic, in Montgomery, Alabama.

Inside the Lines

The Austin Peay State University 2023-24 roster is made up of two graduates, five seniors, six juniors, four sophomores, and six freshmen.

The APSU Govs 23-player roster comes from seven different states: Tennessee 11, Indiana 5, Kentucky 3, and one each from Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Austin Peay State University returns six starters from its 2023 defense (Mea Clark, C; Kylie Campbell, 1B; Morgan Zuege, 2B; Gabi Apiag, SS; Kendyl Weinzapfel, LF; Megan Hodum, CF.

The APSU Govs return the two players that split time as the designated player in 2023 (Macee Roberts, Skylar Sheridan).

All four pitchers return from 2023 (Jordan Benefiel, Samantha Miener, Ashley Martin, Emberly Nichols).

Two Montgomery County natives are on the 2023-24 roster (Emberly Nichols, Clarksville High School; Payton Harris, Montgomery Central High School).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB) or on Facebook.