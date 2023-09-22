APSU Volleyball falls in straight sets to North Alabama

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a three-set (14-25, 14-25, 16-25) match to North Alabama in its Atlantic Sun Conference Opener Friday at Flowers Hall.

Mikayla Powell led the Governors (7-7, 0-1 ASUN) with 13 kills and tied for a team-best two blocks, but Austin Peay State University was unable to earn its first win of conference play against the North Alabama (10-4, 2-0 ASUN) who tallied an attack percentage of .330 coupled with 12 blocks.

Despite a trio of instances that saw the first set tied, UNA ended the match’s inaugural frame on a 14-3 run to claim the evening’s first point.

Karli Graham paced the APSU Govs with a trio of kills in the second set, but the Lions extended their lead after leading the set wire-to-wire after hitting on 13 of their 31 swings on just one attack error.

Powell led APSU with eight kills on 17 attempts in the third set, but North Alabama clinched the win after holding the Govs’ other attackers to a trio of kills.

Set-By-Set

After splitting the first 16 points of the first set, North Alabama answered with an 8-3 run to take a 16-11 lead and forced Austin Peay State University’s second timeout. The Lions held the momentum following the break and claimed a 25-14 first-set victory.

The APSU Govs and Lions battled back and forth through the early stages of the second frame, but a 4-1 UNA run gave it a 15-11 at the media timeout. The Lions scored 10-of-13 points following the media stoppage to extend their lead.

After exchanging the first two points of the final set, UNA went on to lead the remainder of the frame wire-to-wire to claim the victory.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

On Sunday, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team continues its ASUN opening road trip against Central Arkansas at the Price Center in Conway, Arkansas. The match starts at 2:00pm.