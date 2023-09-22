Austin Peay State University alumnus Zac Gillman selected for competitive Obama Foundation program

Clarksville, TN – Zac Gillman (’15), an alumnus of the College of Business at Austin Peay State University (APSU), made the list of rising leaders inducted into the inaugural Leaders USA class by the Obama Foundation this summer.

The business management graduate was one of 100 professionals selected from diverse backgrounds and organizations to join the highly competitive program to strengthen leaders’ development across the country.

“Our inaugural Leaders USA program cohort is a diverse group of 100 exceptional individuals hailing from 37 states, two U.S. territories, and seven tribal nations,” said Phillipe Cunningham, Leaders USA program lead. “This new class embodies President and Mrs. Obama’s commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders in the United States and across the globe.”

The program emphasizes personal and professional development over six intense months. Participants will engage with former President Barack Obama and other thought leaders, join in virtual experiences and special events, participate in coaching and group sessions, and close with an in-person gathering to further connect their networks.

“We are thrilled to witness these changemakers, including Zac Gillman, who is contributing critical work at the forefront of redefining fraternity life in America by helping men strengthen their character and build leadership and interpersonal skills,” Cunningham said.

Gillman said he particularly appreciates the program’s diversity in perspectives and the ability to interact with leaders from various industries and backgrounds.

“One of our first sessions was led by Thupten Jinpa, the principal English translator to the Dalai Lama since 1985, who spoke about compassionate leadership,” Gillman said. “Some of the lessons I’ve already taken back to my team.”

Gillman is the chief information officer for the Sigma Phi Epsilon (SigEp) fraternity headquarters. He is enthusiastic about representing Clarksville and the state of Tennessee as he expands his network and polishes his leadership skills, something he took an interest in during his time as a business student at APSU.

Gillman established a remarkable history of engagement and leadership on campus. He served as a student senator, participated in intramural sports, acted as a peer mentor, and ultimately became the student body president. He was also an active Sigma Phi Epsilon (SigEp) fraternity member.

“As a student, Zac was an exceptional leader,” said Dr. Gregory Singleton, associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “While serving as our SGA President during the 2014-15 academic year, he was instrumental in establishing our first campus-wide community service initiative for students, titled ‘The Big Event.’ His dedication, drive and collaborative spirit led him to be hired by Sigma Phi Epsilon National Fraternity upon graduation. Zac’s commitment to APSU and the leadership experiences he gained as an undergraduate student serves as a testament that the co-curricular experiences students gain have a tremendous impact on their futures.”

Gillman shared that Austin Peay State Univeristy allowed him to push himself to grow in different ways.

“From day one to giving the commencement speech as student government president, Austin Peay gave me many different opportunities to continue learning and developing,” he said.

Gillman’s journey is a testament to the impact of developing continuous student engagement initiatives to aid in developing competent community leaders.

“Experiences like Zac’s are the very reason we invest in initiatives that allow students to strengthen their skills beyond the classroom,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business. “We know first-hand how incredibly beneficial it is to their lifelong development.”

Cunningham and the Leaders USA team are confident the inaugural team will have a meaningful impact. “We look forward to the positive change Zac and the rest of this remarkable cohort will bring to their communities.”

To learn more about the Leaders USA program and the individuals who comprise the inaugural class, visit obama.org/programs/leaders/usa/.