Friday, September 22, 2023
Clarksville Police arrest Curtis Solberg for Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Holiday Drive Homicide

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Detectives continue to make progress in the homicide investigation of the 17-year-old who was killed at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive.

Detectives and Agents with the Clarksville Police Department arrested 22-year-old Curtis Solberg yesterday afternoon. He has been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder. This is still an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

