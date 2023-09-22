84.1 F
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Missing Person Julie Robinson

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 40-year-old Julie Robinson (white female). Julie’s family last heard from her on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023, at her residence on Seventh Street.

Julie is 5’3” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair (but is currently dyed purple), and blue eyes.

If anyone sees Julie or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.

