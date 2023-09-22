Fort Campbell’s Fisher House Provides Vital Support to Service Members and Their Families

Fort Campbell, KY – The Army Fisher House at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), Fort Campbell, Kentucky, is one of nearly 100 comfort homes built by the Fisher House Foundation to provide lodging to families of patients receiving medical care in military and VA hospitals.

Recently Fort Campbell’s Army Fisher House extended overnight stay opportunities to support those traveling from Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, for surgical services performed at BACH. Fort Campbell’s Army Fisher House also offers accommodations to families of combat wounded, beneficiaries receiving care in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, and inpatient services to include on and off Fort Campbell.

Families traveling to support their family member receiving outpatient same-day surgery at Blanchfield may be eligible to stay at the Fisher House. In addition, families with a service member in the Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU), who do not reside in the local area may receive extended stays while participating in the patient’s ongoing medical care.

“By offering this home-away-from-home accommodation to families who have a loved one receiving surgery at BACH, this allows families to have a comfortable place to stay at no cost to them, while their loved one is recovering in the hospital,” said Col. Sam Preston, BACH commander.

“This increased Fisher House service opportunities help our Soldiers and families receive extended support during their medical need.”

The Fort Campbell Army Fisher House is located within walking distance from the hospital’s A Building entrance from Air Assault Street at 652 Joel Drive. Fort Campbell Fisher House Manager Wendy Carlston said, “This two-minute walk makes it easy for families to come and go as needed, without having to leave the installation.”

Each family is assigned a private guestroom with an accessible bathroom. The house is fully furnished, and common areas include a kitchen, laundry room, family room, dining room, and library. These shared spaces provide the added benefit of being in a family environment.

Eligible guests are family of patients receiving care at Blanchfield or one of the hospital’s network partnering medical facilities. Requests for lodging are by referral using the Army Fisher House (AFH) Referral form and must be verified and submitted by a hospital or care team member. The referral form is located on the hospital website at https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Patient-Resources/Fisher-House

Requests for same-day check-ins should be received in the Fisher House office by 3:00pm, Monday–Friday. Check-ins are by appointment. Although there are no reservations, the team accepts referrals up to two weeks in advance.

To contact the Fort Campbell Army Fisher House call 270.798.8330. Fisher House office hours are 9:00am–5:00pm, Monday– Friday, except on Federal holidays.