Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis picks up win against Southeast Missouri at APSU Fall Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis earned seven wins on Saturday’s second day of the APSU Fall Tournament at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors played a pair of dual-styled matches against Alabama-Birmingham and Southeast Missouri in the second of its three-day home tournament, with a pair of wins against UAB and five against SEMO.

After dropping its three doubles matches against the Blazers, Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen earned singles wins against UAB, with Leder’s win coming in a pair of straight sets and Bohlen coming back to win her 10-point tiebreaker, 10-8.

APSU won 2-of-3 doubles matches against a longtime rival in SEMO, with Leder and Denise Torrealba pairing together for a 6-3 victory and Sophia Baranov and Asia Fontana cruising to a 6-3 victory as well.

Torrealba then earned the APSU Govs’ first singles win against the Redhawks, winning 6-2, 6-1 for the straight-set victory. Bohlen finished her day in singles with a 6-4, 6-3 victory, while Fontana picked up the final win of the day in a double bagel, 6-0, 6-0 win against SEMO’s Maja Bajorek.

Day 2 Results

Austin Peay vs. Alabama-Birmingham

Doubles

Singles

Austin Peay vs. Southeast Missouri

Doubles

Singles

Day 1 Results

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga

Doubles

Singles

APSU Fall Tournament Schedule (Days 3)

Day Three Schedule (9:30am)

Austin Peay vs. Cumberland

Murray State vs. Alabama-Birmingham (Singles)

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri (Swan Lake Tennis Courts)

