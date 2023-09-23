Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge to hold Fall Family Fun Day, October 14th

Springville, TN – Please join us for a FREE self-paced, unguided walk for National Wildlife Refuge Week on Saturday, October 14th, 2023. The walk starts at the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Visitor Center located at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville, TN. Walkers can complete any part of this route between 3:00pm to 6:30pm.

The Friends of Tennessee NWR has planned a fall Family Fun Day that involves walking to benefit your health and promote wildlife’s health.

Along with walking on a beautiful fall day surrounded by gorgeous scenery, many fun activities will be happening, too! A 5K walk route will lead you from the refuge visitor center along beautiful vista views of a bay of Kentucky Lake, through Britton Ford Trail, and back. Sprinkled along the route and at the visitor center will be a host of family-friendly activities.

The event is totally FREE. All walkers will receive a water bottle sticker, Walk for the Wild buttons, plus more!

Those participating in the event include:

Friends of Tennessee NWR – selling hot dog meals and baked goods from 4:00pm until 6:30pm.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency – Portable Museum of Tennessee Wildlife

Plus, archery for all ages, we will teach you!

Paris Landing State Parks – live wildlife, including raptors, snakes, and more

Tennessee Valley Authority – Water Quality Monitoring/macroinvertebrates

National Guard – inflatable bouncy houses and goofy bikes for children

Paris Parks Department – Children’s games and activities

UT Martin Wildlife Society – Wildlife demonstrations, games, pollinator bingo

Civil Air Patrol – Walker safety and hydration stations along the route

To culminate a great day, from 6:30pm until 8:00pm, join us on the refuge back patio for a free Astronomy program while roasting a s’more at the fireplace with your family. The West Kentucky Amateur Astronomers Club will give a short program and bring their equipment for a better view of the stars and planets!

We are going all out for our National Wildlife Refuge Week. We hope you can join us on the refuge for this fall afternoon and evening!