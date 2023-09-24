79.5 F
Clarksville
Sunday, September 24, 2023
HomeNews101st Airborne Division holds Run to Remember the Fallen
News

101st Airborne Division holds Run to Remember the Fallen

News Staff
By News Staff
Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), along with family and friends of the fallen, begin the Run for the Fallen on Fort Campbell, KY, September 23rd, 2023. The Run for the Fallen is a community event held in remembrance of fallen Soldiers of the 101st. (Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)
Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), along with family and friends of the fallen, begin the Run for the Fallen on Fort Campbell, KY, September 23rd, 2023. The Run for the Fallen is a community event held in remembrance of fallen Soldiers of the 101st. (Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) held the Run for the Fallen in remembrance of fallen Soldiers at Fryar Stadium, Fort Campbell, KY, September 23rd, 2023.

The community event welcomed Soldiers and their families and family and friends of fallen Soldiers to volunteer for a run on base. The routes of the run passed the memorials of each brigade and welcomed participants to stop and spend time at these memorials.

The run provided two separate routes for participants to take. One route ran for 1.4 miles, while the other was 3.2 miles. It was a family-friendly, non-competitive event, with many participants choosing to walk the route with their families. Before the run, hundreds of participants lined up in front of the inflatable starting arch, with families of fallen Soldiers in the lead.

“The purpose of the run is to honor those that we lost, be it surviving family members, friends, or loved ones,” said Staff. Sgt. Joel Reyes, the voice of the eagle assigned to 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “We run to honor those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Col. Philip Kiniery, deputy commanding officer-operation of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), delivered a speech welcoming and thanking everyone who attended the event. Families, friends, and Soldiers gathered in Fryar stadium prior to the run, meeting and talking with representatives from their respective units.

Staff Sgt. Joel Reyes, a soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks as the voice of the eagle during the Run for the Fallen, at Fryar Stadium, Fort Campbell, KY, September 23rd, 2023. The Run for the Fallen is a community event held in remembrance of fallen Soldiers of the 101st. (Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)
Staff Sgt. Joel Reyes, a soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks as the voice of the eagle during the Run for the Fallen, at Fryar Stadium, Fort Campbell, KY, September 23rd, 2023. The Run for the Fallen is a community event held in remembrance of fallen Soldiers of the 101st. (Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)

Holding the Run for the Fallen provides families an opportunity to come together, form bonds, and support each other. Kim Cody, wife of the commanding officer of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Col. Clinton Cody, expressed her amazement and pride at the turnout for the community event.

“I think it’s a good way to build more camaraderie among those that have lost loved ones,” said Reyes. “It’s an honor for me to be able to narrate something like this and pay tribute to those who have paved the way for the rest of us to keep freedom alive.”

Soldiers and volunteers helped keep the roads clear of cars and provided snacks, water, and directions to the participants as they ran. At the end of the run, volunteers offered snacks and drinks to those finishing.

“I think the most important thing is to never forget what the fallen sacrificed for us and to carry that into what we do for those that are still around us today,” Reyes shared.

Previous article
APSU Football’s Sam Howard named to NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group
Next article
Nashville Sounds close out season with an 8-4 win over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online