APSU student Hyeok Kim gains a global outlook through an International Research Program

Clarksville, TN – As a biology student preparing for a career in physical therapy, Hyeok Kim never imagined spending his summer conducting innovative medical research in Poland. But the Austin Peay State University (APSU) senior recently returned from an incredible seven-week journey across Europe, crediting the experience with expanding his worldview.

Kim was one of six students from the College of STEM at APSU who spent several weeks of their summer in Europe. This opportunity was part of a three-year, $300,000 International Research Experience for Students (IRES) grant from the National Science Foundation. The grant aims to send 18 Austin Peay students to partner universities in the Czech Republic, France, and Poland over three years. This follows the previous summer when five students embarked on a similar journey.

For Kim, it was an opportunity to step outside his comfort zone. In the lab, he used special glass fibers to analyze blood and urine samples, seeking to detect signs of rare diseases like Fabry disease.

“We were trying to find a new way to diagnose diseases by looking at how light interacts with the glass fibers and biological liquids,” Kim explained about the techniques, which could offer an alternative to conventional diagnostic methods.

Embracing European experiences: Outside-the-lab Adventures

Outside the lab, Kim embraced opportunities to experience Europe, including befriending locals, trying Polish cuisine, and visiting sobering historical sites like the Auschwitz concentration camp.

“It was impactful,” Kim said. “I want to travel more and see Asia.”

Kim’s growth mirrors other APSU students in IRES like Jordan Spencer and Yuriy Holovchak. Under the guidance of APSU and partner university professors, participants gain confidence in navigating foreign labs and cities.

“It changes their perception of the world,” said Dr. Andriy Kovalskiy, an APSU physics professor helping lead participating students. “They become much more independent.”

IRES has demonstrated a lasting impact on past and present students alike. The program fosters global citizenship and shapes career trajectories.

Kim credits IRES with illuminating his path toward physical therapy while instilling a passion for travel.

“I want to go somewhere else and explore,” Kim said. “I haven’t seen much of Asia at all.”

With graduation approaching next spring, Kim is eager to apply these lessons as he pursues graduate school and embarks on his professional journey. He wholeheartedly recommends IRES to other STEM students seeking to push boundaries and expand perspectives.

“It’s a good opportunity to learn your interests,” Kim advised. “Just apply and see if you get the position. It will broaden your perspective.”