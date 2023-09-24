Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf to hold APSU Intercollegiate at Clarksville Country Club

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its first win of the season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is set to host the 23rd annual APSU Intercollegiate, Monday and Tuesday at the par-72, 6,038-yard Clarksville Country Club.

The Governors have not won their home tournament since the 2015 season when Jessica Cathey – now APSU head coach Jessica Combs – was the individual medalist. The Govs have won the tournament three times (2002, 2000) with a pair of individual medalists (Staci Lynch, 2006).

At its home tournament, Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference foe North Alabama. Belmont, Butler, Eastern Illinois, and Tennessee State round out the six-team, 39-player field. Belmont is the tournament’s two-time defending champion after winning with a score of 920 last year. The Bruins’ Delia Gibbs is the defending individual medalist after shooting a 225 last season.

Austin Peay State University’s lineup will feature the same five golfers it used to win the Hoover Invitational last week. Maggie Glass, the reigning ASUN Women’s Golfer of the Week, leads the Governors off the first tee after finishing tied for third with a career-best three-round score of 218 last week. Glass has recorded a 73.00 stroke average, which ranks second on the team, and is the only Governor who has had all six rounds played count toward the team score this season.

Leading the team with a 72.67 stroke average, Erica Scutt is second off the tee for Austin Peay. Scutt has recorded five counting scores in six rounds played and fired the best round by a Gov this season when she shot a 66 in the second round of the Payne Stewart Memorial.

After posting her first career top-10 finish, Jillian Breedlove is third in line for the Governors. Breedlove shot a 226 and finished tied for ninth at the Hoover Invitational. Through her first two collegiate tournaments, Breedlove has played to a 75.83 stroke average, with five of six rounds counting toward the team score.

Kady Foshuag is next in line after posting a 13th-place finish last week in Alabama. Foshaug has carded a 76.33 stroke average this season, and five of her six rounds have counted toward the Governors’ team score.

Rounding out the Austin Peay State University lineup, Kaley Campbell has a 75.33 stroke average with five of her six rounds counting toward the team score. Campbell finished 16th at the season-opening Payne Stewart Memorial and then posted a 26th-place finish at the Hoover Invitational.

Autumn Spencer and Abby Hirtzel will both play as individuals for the second straight week at the APSU Intercollegiate. Spencer carded an average of 79.67, and Hirtzel posted an 81.00 average last week at the Hoover Invitational.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Butler and North Alabama for the first two rounds of the APSU Intercollegiate, which begins with an 8:30am shotgun start on Monday. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.