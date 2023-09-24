Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 24th – 28th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The week starts a bit unsettling with rain and fog in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast. Skies begin to clear closer to the weekend.

Prepare for a potentially damp start to Tuesday night with a 30 percent chance of showers, primarily after 4:00am. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures dipping to around 60°F. Expect a shift in winds from the northeast, gradually becoming calm.

As we kick off the new week Monday, there’s a slight 20 percent chance of morning showers before 8:00am. The day will progressively become sunnier, with a pleasant high near 84°F. Winds will start calm, later becoming east-northeast at about 5 mph during the afternoon.

Patchy fog could settle in after 1:00am Monday night, contributing to mostly clear skies and a low of around 60°F. The light east wind will subside, eventually becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday is forecasted to be mostly sunny, with a slight 20 percent chance of showers after 1:00pm. Morning hours might bring patchy fog before 8:00am. The day will see temperatures rise to around 85°F. Winds are expected to shift from east-southeast to south during the afternoon, blowing at about 5 mph.

In the evening, Tuesday night, there’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00am. Skies will remain mostly clear, with a low around 63°F. The south-southwest wind will calm to stillness in the evening.

Wednesday kicks off with a slight chance of showers, followed by a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10:00am. Despite this, expect sunny intervals and a high near 85°F. A gentle southwest wind of around 5 mph is anticipated.

There’s still a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night. Skies will be mostly clear, with a low near 63°F. Winds will start from the east and later shift to the south after midnight, blowing at 5 to 10 mph speeds.

The day could bring a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms amidst mostly sunny conditions on Thursday. Expect a high near 83°F. Winds will shift from south to northwest in the afternoon, blowing at 5 to 10 mph speeds.

Skies will clear mostly Thursday night, with a low around 62°F. Winds will start from the northeast and later shift to south-southeast after midnight, blowing at a gentle pace of around 5 mph.