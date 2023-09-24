Marsha Blackburn Report: Improving Health Care Access For Tennesseans

Washington, D.C. – In Tennessee, 70 of our 95 counties are considered rural, and over the last few years, we have lost 15 rural hospitals. As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, I am working to ensure the Volunteer State has access to affordable and quality health care.

My Rural Health Agenda provides innovative solutions to improve access to healthcare in our communities. Read more here about my work on health care this year.

Weekly Rundown

In June, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote that the growth in online child sexual exploitation is outpacing their ability to respond. As Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Human Rights Subcommittee, I launched an inquiry about the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s capacity to investigate and respond to crimes involving child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Artificial Intelligence has the potential to be the biggest technological development since the inception of the internet. I am working with my colleagues in Washington to develop a plan for how Congress will facilitate domestic innovation in AI and hamper Communist China’s ambitions in this critical technology. Read more here.

The best part of my job is having the chance to meet with so many Tennesseans. This week, I spoke with residents of Middle Tennessee about their top issues on a telephone town hall, most notably the rising costs due to Joe Biden’s inflation. On Tuesday, we hosted another great Tennessee Tuesday. If you’re planning a trip to D.C., join us for Tennessee Tuesday – where I get the chance to meet and discuss the issues with Tennesseans visiting Washington over coffee and doughnuts.

It was a busy week full of meetings with Tennessee citizens, groups, and companies that are helping move the Volunteer State forward. I met with executives from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a company that develops innovative medicines. I joined Hope for Justice’s Anti-Trafficking Roundtable, where I discussed how my REPORT Act will help combat child trafficking. And I talked to some of the moms who are advocating for the passage of the Kids Online Safety Act.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI