Nashville Sounds close out season with an 8-4 win over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Nashville, TN – In the season finale, Legendary skipper Rick Sweet added a page to the Nashville Sounds (83-65, 43-31) history books. With Nashville taking an 8-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (70-79, 38-37), Sweet became the winningest manager in Nashville Sounds history with his 321st victory at the helm.

Just like last night, the Sounds found themselves behind the Jumbo Shrimp early. However, the 3-1 deficit vanished with one swing of the bat in the fourth inning. Payton Henry crushed a three-run shot off the batter’s eye in center field, putting Nashville ahead for the first time on the afternoon.

Jacksonville answered with a solo blast to tie things in the fifth, but Monte Harrison answered the call shortly after. The right-hander crushed a ball to right field for a solo shot, again giving the Sounds a one-run lead.

The offense continued to pile on later. Cam Devanney added an RBI double to score Chris Roller in the sixth, then back-to-back run-scoring knocks from Abraham Toro and Roller in the seventh made it an 8-4 game.

Four Nashville hurlers did enough to give the Sounds their fifth win of the series. Aaron Ashby made his second rehab appearance this week, tossing an inning while allowing a hit, two runs (1 ER), and three walks. Janson Junk followed for three one-run innings before Luis Contreras (4-2) settled down the Jumbo Shrimp with three more one-run frames. Recently promoted Tobias Myers faced the minimum in both the eighth and ninth innings, striking out four Jumbo Shrimp on a total of 21 pitches to secure the win.

Nashville hitters again combined to produce a double-digit amount of hits. Garrett Mitchell, Tyler Black, Toro, and Roller each logged multi-hit performances. A total of seven of Nashville’s 12 hits went for extra bases.

Post-Game Notes

With today’s win, Rick Sweet became the winningest manager in Nashville Sounds history. Across four seasons (2014, 2021-23) at the helm, Sweet has posted a 321-248 record. His win today surpassed Trent Jewett’s (1998-00, 2003-04) win total of 320 sets across five seasons with the Sounds.

Tyler Black finished the 2023 season with a 14-game hitting streak, extending the streak with a single in the first and adding a double in the fifth. Black batted .453 (24-for-53) with 16 runs, nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI, and a 1.276 OPS since the streak began on September 7th.

Monte Harrison’s fifth-inning home run tied the single-season team home run record with 183 hits by Nashville this season. The 2023 Sounds home run total matches the 1999 Nashville Sounds home run total.

Abraham Toro finishes the season with a 37-game on-base streak with multiple doubles in today’s game. The on-base streak was the longest by a Sounds player this season and the fourth longest in the International League in 2023. Toro hit .350 (50-for-143) with 19 doubles, 25 RBI, 20 walks and a 1.014 OPS.

Rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers, Garrett Mitchell added his first multi-hit game on assignment this afternoon, finishing 2-for-5 with a run.

The Sounds finished with 83 wins, their 13th season of 80+ wins in franchise history. It’s the first time the Sounds have had back-to-back 80+ win seasons since 1993-1994.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.