APSU Run for the Govs 5K set for September 30th

Clarksville, TN – The 2023 Austin Peay State University (APSU) Run for Govs 5K presented by Dominos will take place at 8:30am on Saturday, September 30th at Emerald Hill, home of the Austin Peay State University National Alumni Association. Registration will open at 7:00am.

The inaugural Valerie Hunter-Kelly Run/Walk For the Govs 1K will also be hosted this year in memory of Run For Govs 5K Committee member Valerie Hunter-Kelly. The ribbon-cutting will be held at 9:15am on the day of the APSU Scholarship 5K Run for Govs.

Proceeds from the Valerie Hunter-Kelly Run/Walk For the Govs will benefit the Friends of Health & Human Performance (HHP) Scholarship in her honor. To RSVP for the ribbon-cutting and to learn more about Valerie, visit tinyurl.com/Valerie-HK-1K.

“We are proud to add a new 1K this year to commemorate the legacy of our late friend Valerie,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “This is a meaningful new addition to the Run for Govs, and we hope many community members will join us at the ribbon-cutting and support our students by running or walking with us.”

All registered participants will receive a race packet, including the official 5K T-shirt and other items. Our sponsors will also provide each participant with one preseason ticket to the October 5th Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes game and one Governors Football general admission ticket to the October 14th home game against Gardner-Webb.

The Nashville Predators will contact participants about their single tickets to the October 5th game, and they can pick up their single general admission tickets for the Governors Football home game at Fortera Stadium’s APSU Will Call window on October 14th.

Participants can choose to run in person on the day of the race at Emerald Hill, or virtually on a course of their choosing. The Pace Alumni Center at Emerald Hill course is 3.1 miles long and certified by the USA Track & Field (TN21012MS). Virtual 5K participants must complete their run between September 1st and October 1st.

Registration fees for the race are $35.00 for pre-registration by September 28th, $40.00 for registration on race day, $20.00 for APSU students with a valid APSU ID, and $30.00 for virtual participation. Entry fees for the APSU Scholarship 5K are non-refundable. The Valerie Hunter-Kelly Run/Walk For the Govs will cost $10.00 during pre-registration and $15.00 on race day.

Cash awards will be provided for the overall male and female first-place, second-place, and third-place winners. Cash awards will also be given to the male and female winners in the masters division (participants who are aged 40 and older).

Medals will be awarded to the male and female first-place, second-place, and third-place winners in the categories of APSU alumni, APSU faculty and staff, APSU students, and military-affiliated individuals (these two groups must indicate their categories on their entry forms to be eligible). Participants may only qualify for one cash award. Virtual participants are not eligible for any awards.

Proceeds from the race will benefit students through APSU NAA alumni group-designated scholarships and funds. Participants will select the scholarship or fund of their choice during registration. If a participant does not make a designation, his or her registration fee will go to the APSU Student Success Initiatives Fund of Excellence.

Austin Peay State University would like to thank presenting sponsor Domino’s; champion sponsors the Nashville Predators, Traditions First Bank, and Stinky Pinky Septic & Trash Service; as well as gold sponsors Clarksville Pediatric Dentistry, Crow Estate Planning and Probate, F&M Bank, Fleet Feet Clarksville, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Clarksville, Pure Sweat Float Studio, Kings Bluff Brewery, D&D Companies Inc. and APSU athletics for sponsoring this year’s 5K Run for Govs.

The Austin Peay State University would also like to thank the Run for the Govs 5K Committee members Mike and Lisa Kelley, Brad Averitt, Kevin Fee, Andrea Goble, Kimberly Wiggins, and Yolonda Williams.

To register for the APSU Run for Govs 5K, visit alumni.apsu.edu/5k23. Additional information is available at alumni.apsu.edu/5k. For questions, contact the Office of Alumni and Annual Giving at alumni@apsu.edu.