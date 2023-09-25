APSU to hold Gov annual Govs Madness at F&M Bank Arena, October 6th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball teams welcome the Clarksville-Montgomery County community to the third annual Govs Madness on October 6th, a night of fun, prizes, and an electric atmosphere at F&M Bank Arena. Doors open at 5:00pm with the event beginning at 6:00pm.

From exclusive giveaways and an autograph session to exciting on-the-court action, including a dunk contest and scrimmage, fans will not want to miss the opportunity to get the first look at the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball programs.

Govs Madness begins with a men’s basketball alumni game featuring numerous Governors’ greats and local community members at 5:30pm.

Following performances by the pep band and APSU cheer team, fans will be introduced to this year’s basketball teams in addition to its coaching and support staffs.

Head coaches Brittany Young and Corey Gipson will address the crowd before the teams take the court to compete in a skills challenge, three-point and dunk contest, a game of hot shot, and a scrimmage by the men’s basketball team.

Following the event, fans are invited to join the teams on Gary Mathews Court and will be given a one-of-a-kind Govs Madness poster to be signed by both teams.

Austin Peay State University men’s basketball tips off its 2023-24 campaign with a November 1st charity exhibition game against Tennessee Tech at F&M Bank Arena, with proceeds benefiting Operation Stand Down Tennessee. The APSU women’s basketball team then opens its season against Trevecca on November 6th in the first half of a doubleheader, followed by the men’s season opener against Life.

Fans can get their first free ticket to Govs Madness HERE. They can also purchase their men’s and women’s basketball season tickets at the links above or by contacting Jon Mortimer at jmortimer@ssellc.com or the Austin Peay State University ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

