Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf leads APSU Intercollegiate by 26 shots

Clarksville, TN – With Kady Foshaug leading the tournament and Erica Scutt just one shot back in second place, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team built a 26-shot lead to lead the APSU Intercollegiate after Monday’s two rounds at the par-72, 6,038-yard Clarksville Country Club.

At four-under 572 for the tournament, Austin Peay State University is 26 shots ahead of North Alabama and leads third-place Butler by 36 strokes. Belmont is in fourth place with a score of 617, while Eastern Illinois and Tennessee State round out the field with scores of 645 and 685, respectively.

Austin Peay State University’s first-round score of 282 broke the APSU Intercollegiate’s 18-hole team record of 290, which was set by Murray State in 2018 and matched by Belmont in 2021. The Governors round score of 290 also matched the old record while APSU’s 36-hole score of 572 topped the previous record of 584, set by Murray State in 2011, by a dozen strokes.

After shooting a four-under 68 in the first round, Foshaug took command of the tournament lead in the second round with a three-under 69. Foshaug’s 36-hole score of 137 breaks the APSU Intercollegiate record of 139, which Jacksonville State’s Lourdes Lopez set – en route to individual medalist honors – in 2011. Foshaug carded five birdies in the first round and four birdies in the second round with just one bogey in each round.

After carding six birdies in a bogey-free first round, Scutt fired a six-under 66 and matched the APSU Intercollegiate 18-hole record set by Murray State’s Delaney Howson in 2013. Scutt carded a pair of birdies in the second round en route to an even-par 72 and finished the day in second place with a 36-hole score of 138. Scutt’s 36-hole score also bested the APSU Intercollegiate’s previous 36-hole record of 139.

After shooting a one-over 73 and finishing the first round in seventh place, Jillian Breedlove stayed consistent with another one-over 73 in the second round and picked up four spots on the leaderboard to finish the day tied for third with an aggregate score of 146. Breedlove is tied with North Alabama’s Jahnavi Prakhya and Butler’s Kelli Scheck. However, that trio is eight shots behind Scutt and nine shots behind Foshaug.

Austin Peay State University also has the top individual in the field with Abby Hirtzel shooting an even-par 72 in the opening round and a five-over 77 in the second round to finish tied for seventh with a score of 149. Hirtzel holds a seven-shot lead over Butler’s Alaina Bowie and Sophie McGinnis, who are the next two individuals in the field.

Kaley Campbell carded a three-over 75 in the opening round and a four-over 76 in the second round to finish tied for 11th with a score of 151. Campbell had just one birdie in the first round and then used a pair of birdies in the second round to pick up one spot on the field.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Maggie Glass shot an 81 in the first round and then used a six-over 78 in the second round to pick up a pair of spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied for 21st with a score of 159. Autumn Spencer, who is playing as an individual, is also tied for 21st after shooting a 79 in the first round and an 80 in the second round.

Austin Peay State University currently leads the tournament in par-three scoring (+2), par-four scoring (+19), and par-five scoring (-10) – the APSU Govs are 13 shots better than the next best team on the par fours and are 12 shots better on the par fives. Austin Peay State Universityhas a tournament-leading 125 pars and 27 birdies, those marks are 18 and six better, respectively than the next-best teams in the field.

Individually, Scutt leads the tournament in par three scoring at three under par, and Foshaug leads the field in six under par, the duo is tied for the lead in par four, scoring at one-under par. Scutt has also carded a tournament-best 26 pars, while Foshaug leads the field with nine birdies.



Austin Peay State University will be paired with Butler and North Alabama for the final round of the APSU Intercollegiate, which begins Tuesday with a shotgun start at 8:30am. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.



For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.