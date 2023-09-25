Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for September 25th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 25th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Kellan is a young male Pit Bull Terrier/ Labrador Retriever mix. He is fully vetted, up to date on vaccinations, and will be neutered before heading to his new forever home. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Elsa is a young female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted and litter-trained. She will be spayed before heading to her forever family.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ron Purrgundy is a sweet, young Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter trained. He does well with other cats, dogs, and children. He does love to run around and play and then settles down for snuggles. Ron is a young guy, but his eyes tell of a calm old soul. He is wise, loving and would be a wonderful addition to your family.

Ron Purrgundy can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue. For an application and more information, please message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Buttons is a male Domestic shorthair kitten. He is curious and friendly. Buttons is fully vetted, litter trained, and will come with a neuter voucher for when he is 5-6 months old. He gets along with other kitties and adult cats. Buttons can be found through the Cat Adoption Team. His adoption fee is $50.00

(CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a super sweet young female Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and does well with other dogs. She has a lot of energy and would love an active family to keep her engaged and busy. A tired pup is a happy pup! A yard to run around in and lots of toys would be ideal. She is very smart and would do well with agility, dock diving and even Barn hunts!! This wonderful girl deserves her own family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Penny is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house-trained, and wonderful around children. She prefers to be the only pet in the home. Penny loves being with her people so much that she does have a little separation anxiety when left alone.

She does well in a very sturdy kennel when left alone. It helps her feel safe. She has not had much interaction with other animals and will be better suited to being the only pet. Penny has so much love to give and deserves her own forever family.

Penny can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Titus is a 3-year-old male Aussiedoodle. He is very playful, smart, and friendly. Titus is fully vetted, weighs 50 pounds, neutered, crate trained, microchipped, and good with other dogs, but prefers a home without small children.

He will require grooming every 6-8 weeks to keep his coat healthy and free of mats. He is a little skittish at first, but with slow introductions, he warms up very quickly.



You can find Titus and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Faccbook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Bowie is a very handsome 2 year Pitbull Terrier. He is fully vetted, house-trained, good with kids and dogs. This guy is a sweetheart and looking for his forever family. Set up a meet and greet!

If you are looking for that special new family member and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, (785) 207-5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Habanero is a 4-month-old female Domestic shorthair. This little gal is vetted, litter-trained, and a little bit spicy! She loves to cuddle and get all the love. She is fascinated with jingly toys and loves to play.

She is hesitant with other kitties but gets along so well with her foster kitties and would love to be adopted with someone she already knows. She would do better with older children and has never been around dogs. She loves wet food and will do anything for treats!



To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Scruff is a young male Airedale/Fox Terrier mix puppy. He is friendly, affectionate, funny, athletic, and very playful. He is fully vetted and will be neutered by adoption time. He does well around children and other dogs but is unknown about cats. Scruff was found alone and wandering as a stray, and since being in rescue, he is getting healthy and going through training on his house manners and other social skills.

Scruff would thrive in a home where his new family will be very patient and continue working on his skills and building his confidence. This sweet boy has so much to offer and will be a wonderful addition to your family!

If you would like to be part of Scruff’s world and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Jelly Roll is a stunning 3-year-old Cane Corso/American Staffordshire Terrier mix. He is a big guy, weighing in at 90 pounds! Jelly Roll is fully vetted, microchipped, dewormed, up to date on HW and Flea and tick prevention, and neutered.

He is really just a big lover and true couch potato! He has done well around other calm dogs and is good with children. This big guy is the real deal! His adoption fees come with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about Jelly Roll you can go to www.miaelasmuttmotel.org/jelly-roll or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Hashori is a 17 week old male Lab/Hound (Mountain Cur) mix puppy. He and his siblings were abandoned as babies and taken in by the rescue and are now thriving! These pups are fully vetted and potty trained! The rescue will give back $50.00 towards Hashori’s neutering when he is old enough.

He does great with other dogs, is very sweet, lovable and would be great for hiking, jogging, long walks and a lot of adventures. Adoption fees for Hashori (and his brothers and sisters) will be dropped to $150.00 this week.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family and want more information on Hashori (or any of his siblings) and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com