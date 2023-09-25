Clarksville City Council to receive update on Mayor’s Transportation 2020+ plan

Clarksville, TN – A special non-voting informational session of the Clarksville City Council is scheduled for Monday, October 2nd, beginning at 4:30pm in Council Chambers, 106 Public Square.

The purpose of this meeting, called by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, is to routinely inform and update the council and constituents on various aspects of the Mayor’s Transportation 2020+ plan for street, sidewalk, and traffic signalization improvements throughout the city.

David Smith, Interim Director of the Clarksville Street Department, will guide the council through a broad overview of the progress on Transportation 2020+.

At the end of the presentation, council members will have an opportunity to ask any questions about the city’s focused initiative to improve safety and enhance mobility.

“We are proud to share that, as promised, significant headway has been, and continues to be made throughout Clarksville on many of the road, sidewalk and signalization projects that are outlined in our bold and aggressive Transportation 2020+ strategic document,” Mayor Pitts said.

“This meeting will enable the city council and the entire community to gain insight on the great progress that is occurring,” he said.

Since many of Clarksville’s major thoroughfares are state highways, the City has also worked closely with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) officials to understand where, how, and when State Routes will be improved. This sub-topic will also be part of the October 2nd presentation and grant funding initiatives.

As with all council meetings, the special council session will be livestreamed, recorded on YouTube, and posted prominently on the City’s Website and Facebook page.

Council members and constituents will be provided information during the presentation on how to submit questions and suggestions about the Transportation 2020+ plan.