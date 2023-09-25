Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces planned Water Service Interruption for Liberty Park set for Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will be conducting essential maintenance work at Liberty Park on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023, to enhance the park’s water infrastructure.

As a result, there will be a temporary interruption of water service from 7:00am- 4:00pm.

During this period, Liberty Park visitors and the surrounding community are advised that there will be no access to water fountains and restrooms within the park. This service interruption is necessary to install a new backflow valve, a critical component that safeguards the quality of the water supply and prevents contamination.

The public is asked to please plan their visit to Liberty Park accordingly during this temporary outage.

The outage is not expected to affect the water service or operations of Liberty Park Grill.

For more information, please call 931.645.7476 or email parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

