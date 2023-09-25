Volunteers Wanted to Install 350 Complimentary Smoke Alarms at Clarksville’s Red Cross ‘Sound the Alarm’ Initiative

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee River Chapter is seeking volunteers to help install 350 free smoke alarms for local families during a Sound the Alarm home fire safety event at Reynolds Street and Vine Street in Clarksville on October 7th, 2023.

“Sound the Alarm is a rewarding way to give back and directly help local families,” said LoriAnn Tinajero, executive director, Tennessee River Chapter of the Red Cross. “It’s a day of coming together to support one another, especially those most vulnerable to home fires. A working smoking alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy — and as a community, we can help our neighbors stay safe by ensuring they have these lifesaving devices.”

Those interested can register now at RedCross.org/SoundtheAlarm to volunteer during the Red Cross Sound the Alarm event on October 7th, from 8:30am – 1:00pm. No prior experience is needed. Training will be provided at Word of Life Ministries, 1236 Vine Street before the event — with members of the Red Cross and Montgomery County Fire Department — visiting area homes to install smoke alarms and share fire safety information between 10:00am and 12:30pm.

Donations Help Provide Free Services

Because of generous donations, all services are free and available for people in need. Can’t join the event? Donate to the Red Cross at RedCross.org/Tennessee to help people prepare for, respond to, and recover from home fires — which account for most of the U.S. disasters that the Red Cross responds to every eight minutes.

If You Need A Smoke Alarm

Residents in Montgomery County who need assistance can contact RedCross.org/RequestSmokeAlarms to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation during this Red Cross Sound the Alarm event. During the 20-minute home visits, Red Cross volunteers and local firefighters will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts, and how to create an escape plan.

1,928 Lives Saved and Counting

This Sound the Alarm event is a critical part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save 1,928 lives since launching in October 2014. Locally, during this time, the Tennessee River Chapter and local partners have installed over 4,230 free smoke alarms.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/Tennessee or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN. The American Red Cross Tennessee Region serves all 95 counties in Tennessee, Crittenden County in Arkansas, and Desoto and Tunica counties in Mississippi.

The Tennessee Region – part of a nationwide network of locally supported chapters – is comprised of the following eight Red Cross chapters: East Tennessee, Heart of Tennessee, Mid-South, Mid-West Tennessee, Nashville Area, Southeast Tennessee, Northeast Tennessee and Tennessee River.