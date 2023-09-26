Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf wins APSU Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – For the first time since head women’s golf coach Jessica Combs – then Jessica Cathey – was a senior on Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team, the Governors won individual medalist and team champion honors at the APSU Intercollegiate.

Led by co-individual medalists Kady Foshaug and Erica Scutt – who both broke the tournament’s 54-hole record – Austin Peay State University picked up its second straight win by firing a one-under 863 – also breaking the tournament’s team 54-hole record – at Clarksville Country Club, Monday.

In the 23rd playing of the APSU Intercollegiate, the Governors won their home tournament for the fourth time (previously in 2015, 2002, 2000). Foshaug and Scutt sharing medalist honors also marks the third time the APSU Govs have had an individual champion (Jessica Cathey, 2015 & Staci Lynch, 2006).

The APSU Govs’ second straight win of the season also marks the program’s ninth team tournament victory under Combs.

Austin Peay State University’s score of 863 was 31 shots better than North Alabama and beat third-place Butler by 43 shots. Belmont finished in fourth place with a score of 917, while Eastern Illinois and Tennessee State rounded out the field with scores of 960 and 1,033, respectively.

The Governors broke the APSU Intercollegiate 54-hole record of 886, set by Belmont in 2021, by 23 strokes. With their 211s, Foshaug and Scutt broke the tournament’s individual record 214, set by Belmont’s Kendall Maynard in 2021.

Scutt fired a one-under 73 in the third round to erase the one-shot lead Foshuag had entering the final round. Foshaug carded a two-over 74 and used a birdie on her final hole to secure a share of the individual title. Foshaug and Scutt’s tournament totals are tied for the fourth-best 54-hole scores in Austin Peay State University history.

Jillian Breedlove shot the best round of the day by a Governor and carded a one-under 71 to finish in fourth place with an aggregate score of one-over 217. Breedlove carded two birdies and just a single bogey in her final 18 holes.

Playing as an individual, Abby Hirtzel shot a six-over 78 and finished the tournament in 11th with a three-round score of 227. Hirtzel was the top individual finisher in the field, topping Butler’s Alaina Bowie by six strokes.

Kaley Campbell was next in line for APSU, shooting a five-over 77 in the final round at the par-72, 6,038-yard track. With a three-round score of 228, Campbell finished in 12th with a score of 228.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Maggie Glass shot a one-over 73 in the final round to pick up a team-best six spots in the final round and finish tied for 15th with a score of 232. Glass carded one birdie and a pair of bogeys in the third round.

Playing as an individual, Autumn Spencer carded a six-over 78, picking up one spot on the leaderboard, to finish the tournament tied for 20th with a score of 237.

Austin Peay State University led the tournament in par-three scoring (+4), par-four scoring (+27), and par-five scoring (-12). The Governors also recorded a tournament-leading 196 pars, 29 more than the next closest team, and 34 birdies – four more than the next-best total.

Individually, Scutt led the field in par three, scoring at three under par, and Foshaug led the tournament in par five, scoring at eight under par. Scutt had a tournament-best 42 pars, while Foshaug’s 12 birdies were the top mark in the field.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

Austin Peay is back on the course at the Southern Illinois’ Saluki Invitational, October 2nd-3rd, at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Follow Austin Peay State Unversity women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or at LetsGoPeay.com for news and updates.