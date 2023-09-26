74.8 F
Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in location Runaway Juvenile Fabian Lopez

By News Staff
Fabian Lopez
Fabian Lopez

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 14-year-old Fabian Lopez. He was last seen on September 23rd at around 11:00pm at his residence on Barnhill Drive, wearing black pants and a black sweater with yellow writing.

Favian is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Billotte at 931.648.0656, ext. 5694.

