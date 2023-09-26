Tennessee Titans to Face Off Against Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium this Sunday

Tennessee Titans (1-2) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

Sunday, October 1st, 2023 | Noon CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: FOX

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (1-2) open October with a home game this week against the two-time reigning AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals (1-2). Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT on Sunday, October 1st.

With the 79th all-time meeting between the franchises, the Titans and Bengals are set to renew a rivalry that began in 1968. The only opponent the Titans/Oilers have faced on more occasions is the Pittsburgh Steelers (80 games).

The Tennessee Titans lead the series 40-37-1 but have lost the last three times they played, including the last two games at Nissan Stadium: a Cincinnati Bengals win in the 2021 divisional playoffs and another in Week 12 of the 2022 campaign.

This week also marks the Titans’ annual Crucial Catch game. Each NFL team designates one game each season to raise awareness for early cancer detection and risk reduction. Sunday at Nissan Stadium will feature on-field and in-stadium Crucial Catch elements and also present opportunities to honor survivors and those currently battling cancer.

The contest will be regionally televised on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, analyst Mark Schlereth, and reporter Kristina Pink.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game out of the market with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

About the Tennessee Titans

After defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime in Week 2, the Tennessee Titans looked to keep their momentum going last week at Cleveland.

However, the Browns stymied the Titans’ hopes with a defense that accumulated five sacks and allowed 94 total yards. The Browns controlled the ball for more than 38 minutes and won by a final score of 27-3.

Running back Derrick Henry enters this week in striking distance of moving up on the franchise’s all-time rushing list. With 8,498 career rushing yards, he requires only 77 more to eclipse Earl Campbell’s career total (8,574) for second place for the organization, behind only Eddie George (10,009).

The Titans’ defense allowed 78 rushing yards against the Browns to mark the team’s ninth consecutive game in which it did not allow an opposing offense to reach 100 rushing yards. It is the longest active streak in the NFL. The defense notched its 19th consecutive game without an opposing player reaching the 100-yard rushing mark.

About the Cincinnati Bengals

For the second consecutive week, the Titans will face an opponent coming off an appearance on Monday Night Football. The Bengals hosted the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night after dropping games at Cleveland and against the Baltimore Ravens in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is in his fourth season. He already owns Bengals single-season records for pass attempts (606 in 2022), completions (414 in 22), passing yards (4,611 in 2021), touchdown passes (35 in 2022) and passer rating (108.3 in 2021). In 2022, he earned his first career Pro Bowl selection.

The Bengals, who are in their fifth season under head coach Zac Taylor, are attempting to win their third consecutive division title. They advanced to Super Bowl LVI following the 2021 season and went to a second consecutive AFC title game at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.