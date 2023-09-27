AAA Reports Holiday Travelers Opting for Earlier Booking

Nashville, TN – Although the summer travel season just ended, Tennesseans are already beginning to lock in their holiday travel plans. In fact, according to a new AAA survey, nearly three in five (57%) residents are already planning to take a holiday vacation.

Over half of them (56%) are booking holiday travel plans earlier this year due to higher travel prices. Nearly half of holiday travelers (49%) say they’re planning at least one flight during the holiday season.

“Whether you plan to book a flight, cruise, or visit a theme park, it’s best to get ahead of the holiday rush and finalize your plans now,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“This will help ensure you get the itinerary you want at a competitive price. While it’s possible that those who wait until the last minute could catch a lower rate, their preferred options may already be gone,” Haas stated.

Thanksgiving Travel

Three in five Tennesseans (61%) are planning a trip with at least one overnight stay for Thanksgiving. According to the survey, the largest share of travelers (34%) will lock in their Thanksgiving travel plans during September. By the end of the month, 52% will have already booked their trip. View the survey

Tips for booking flights during Thanksgiving week

The busiest travel days will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday. Consider booking a flight on Sunday or Monday before Thanksgiving and Saturday after the holiday. Airports should be less busy, and flights should have more availability.

Christmas Travel

The timing is more spread out for Tennesseans planning a Christmas trip. Only 7% have already finalized plans. One in five will wait until September (19%) to book, and over a quarter plan to book in October (28%) and November (26%).

Tips for booking flights for Christmas

Regardless of the date Christmas falls on, most travelers depart two to four days before the holiday. Since Christmas Day falls on a Monday this year, travelers should expect the busiest days at the airport to be Friday and Saturday before the holiday.

AAA’s Advice for Booking a Flight

Book early for the best combination of availability and price. Most travelers want to skip layovers and get right to their destination. That means nonstop flights will fill up fast, especially those going cross-country and internationally.

Book a direct flight that leaves early in the morning. Afternoon and evening flights are more susceptible to delays/cancellations due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Connecting flights multiplies the risk of something going wrong.

Consider traveling a day or two earlier than planned. Even if you face delays, you are still likely to arrive on time.

. Even if you face delays, you are still likely to arrive on time. If your flight has connections, build in a couple hours between flights. If your first flight is delayed, you are less likely to miss your second one.

Flight Concerns

Two in five-holiday travelers (43%) say they are less likely to fly this year because they’re concerned about flight delays and cancellations. AAA urges travelers to consider travel insurance, which provides financial compensation if your flight is affected by covered reasons like severe winter weather, which can ruin your plans.

“Given recent challenges with air travel, we are seeing more and more passengers opt for travel insurance,” Haas said. “Travel Insurance is such a valuable resource for air travelers because it provides financial benefits for lost or delayed luggage, flight cancellations, and flight delays of as little as three hours.”

More People are Gifting Experiences Instead of Presents

AAA travel advisors say they’re seeing more people gift travel experiences to loved ones instead of presents. That means those people are already thinking about the holidays.

“I just booked travel for one family who’s surprising their children on Christmas morning with a trip to Disney World, leaving later that same day! That family was sure to book early to get exactly what they wanted,” said Cady DeBlois, a travel advisor for AAA.

YOLO (You Only Live Once) is Replacing Bucket Lists

After three years of a pandemic, many travelers are tackling their bucket lists now!

“I’ve had travelers tell me, I don’t know what my health will be in 5 or 10 years, let’s go abroad this year,” said Jodi Abata, AAA travel advisor, who frequently books international trips for AAA members. “There seems to be a sense of adventure from more people now. They don’t want to delay travel any longer.”

Europe, Cruises, and Theme Parks Sell Out in Advance

European travel is booming this year, and the holidays will be no exception. AAA travel advisors say touring Christmas markets in Europe is trendy, and itineraries sell out in advance. River cruises are also in high demand during the holidays, along with Caribbean cruises.

Theme parks are a holiday favorite among families with kids when students are on winter break. DeBlois added, “I’ve already booked theme park vacations for Christmas 2024! That’s how eager many families are to get their holiday plans on the books.”

About the Survey

The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among residents living in Tennessee from August 1st-7th, 2023. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. Survey results have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of Tennessee’s adult population (18+).

