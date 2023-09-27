APSU Soccer hosts Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – After three straight matches on the road, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team returns to Clarksville for an Atlantic Sun Conference match against Central Arkansas on Wednesday at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The game starts at 6:00pm.

Austin Peay (4-7-1, 2-2 ASUN) split its pair of matches in Florida last week, earning a 3-2 win against Jacksonville, before dropping a 3-0 decision to North Florida on Sunday.

Aniyah Mack leads all ASUN freshmen and ranks second in the league with five goals. She also is third in the conference with 13 shots on goal and 1.08 per match.

Thursday’s match is the second all-time meeting between the Governors and Sugar Bears (4-5-3, 3-0-1 ASUN). APSU dropped a 1-0 decision during last season’s meeting in Conway following a 65th-minute score.

UCA is unbeaten in its last four matches, with wins against ASUN foes Queens, Kennesaw State, and Florida Gulf Coast, and is coming off a scoreless draw against Stetson on Sunday.

The North Florida Scout

Their Gaffer: Jeremy Bishop is in his 12th season as UCA’s head coach, where he has combined for a 109-103-19 record.

2023 Record: 4-5-3 (3-0-1 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After beginning their season without a win through the first six matches, the Sugar Bears split their final two contests of nonconference play with a 1-0 victory against Oral Roberts on September 7th before losing 2-0 to Tulsa, September 10th. UCA then rallied for three-straight wins to begin league action, defeating Queens, Kennesaw State, and Florida Gulf Coast by a combined score of 8-1. They then played to a scoreless draw against Stetson on Sunday in its most recent outing.

2022 Record: 6-9-5 (4-4-2 ASUN)

2022 Season Result: UCA was the sixth seed in the 2022 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship and defeated No. 3 Lipscomb in penalty kicks during the quarterfinals before falling the No. 2 Florida Gulf Coast, 3-2, in the semifinals round

All-Time Series: 0-1 | First meeting in Clarksville

Last Meeting: A 65th-minute goal proved to be the difference in a September 22nd, 2022 meeting against the Sugar Bears in Conway, Arkansas last season. The Govs outshot UCA 20-5 in the match, but were unable to find the back of the net on their eight shots on goal

About APSU Soccer



Our Gaffer: Kim McGowan is in her second season as the APSU Govs’ gaffer. She has gone 7-16-7 at the helm of the program and owns an all-time record of 41-37-12 between Olivet (2015-17), Thomas More (2017-18), and Austin Peay State University (2022-24)

2023 Record: 4-7-1 (2-2 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: Austin Peay State University went 2-5-1 in ASUN play with wins against Lindenwood and Morehead State and a 1-1 draw at North Dakota on August 27th. After winning its ASUN Conference opener against Bellarmine on September 14th, the Govs fell in a 1-0 decision at Eastern Kentucky before answering with a 3-2 victory at Jacksonville Thursday. In their most recent match, the Govs surrendered three first-half goals against North Florida.

2022 Record: 3-9-6 (1-6-3 ASUN)

Pacing the Offense: Aniyah Mack leads the APSU Govs with five goals this season, which leads all ASUN freshmen and ranks second in the league. She has scored in five of the Govs’ last eight matches.

Defensive Headlines: The heart of the APSU Govs’ defense is center-back Lindsey McMahon who has started all 47 matches of her career and logged 90 minutes in 39 of her last 40 appearances, including all 12 this season.

Our Keeper: Katie Bahn has started all 12 matches in the net this season with 936 minutes played. She has tallied 55 saves and owns a save percentage of .705.