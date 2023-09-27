Austin Peay State University Volleyball loses to Lipscomb at the Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Mikayla Powell led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball with 13 kills; however, the Governors fell to Lipscomb (25-19, 13-25, 19-25, 17-25), Wednesday in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The Governors took control of the first set, beginning with a 5-2 run. Using the Bisons’ five service errors to their advantage, the APSU Govs were able to maintain the lead until Lipscomb scored five straight, giving the Bisons their first lead of the set and forcing an Austin Peay State University timeout.

After the timeout, Lipscomb had two service aces in a row, giving them a 19-16 lead. Kills by Anna Rita and Mikayla Powell allowed the Governors to respond by taking the first set on a 7-0 run.

The second set was back and forth until Lipscomb went on a 6-2 run, forcing an Austin Peay State University timeout. Following the stoppage, Lipscomb went on to extend its lead to as many as 11 points and won the frame 25-13. The third set began with a 7-2 Lipscomb run, forcing another APSU timeout.

Austin Peay State University went on a 9-5 run to tie the set 12-12. Following the stalemate at 12-12, Lipscomb regained the advantage, leading 18-14 later in the frame. The Governors were unable to come back from the deficit, dropping the third set 25-19.

The Bisons took an early 12-4 lead in the final frame, which they led wire-to-wire. The Governors trimmed their deficit to four at 18-14, but Lipscomb clinched the match with a 25-17 victory.

Kelsey Mead led the APSUGovs with 30 assists, and Mikayla Powell led the team in kills for the 12th match this season.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University Women’s volleyball team remains home as they face Jacksonville for a Saturday 6:00pm match in the Winfield Dunn Center.